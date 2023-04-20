Sunday World’s Nicola Tallant leads Late Late Show lineup with Hillary Clinton

The Crime World hostwill sit down with Ryan Tubridy to chat about what’s next for Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch after he was found not guilty of murder earlier this week.

The Monk’s acquittal has left many wondering where gardaí will turn next as they search for the men who shot David Byrne dead at the Regency Hotel in February 2016, with the Sunday World’s Investigation Editor weighing in on the chaos at RTÉ Studios.

Also on the lineup is former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who spent the past few days in Belfast where she was hosting a major conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Clinton will reveal her true feelings about Donald Trump’s indictment, speak about seeing a stone-cold killer when she sat in front of Vladimir Putin, and admit that she spoils her grandchildren – much to daughter Chelsea’s annoyance.

She will also discuss the Good Friday Agreement anniversary as Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast and the future of Northern Ireland on the show.

Pádraig Harrington will join Tubs to reflect on his golfing career ahead of his inducting into the World Golf Hall of Fame in June.

The three-time major winner and former Ryder Cup captain will fly out to the US Open at Pinehurst in North Carolina for the ceremony.

Author, broadcaster, and podcaster Stefanie Preissner will speak about her difficult path to motherhood, how being a parent is the hardest thing she has done and why she wants autism acceptance rather than awareness.

On the musical side of things, Something Happens' Tom Dunne and Hothouse Flowers' Fiachna Ó Braonáin are joining forces as they share their exciting new project before performing some old and new songs live on the show together.

And to top things off, the cast of West Side Story will transport Late Late Show viewers to the streets of New York before the beloved musical hits the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre this summer.