Stunning Love Island trio party in Dublin on the hunt for ‘Irish husbands’

Love Island trio Antigoni, Paige and Danica have made a flying visit to Dublin looking for “Irish husbands.”

The reality stars drank pints at the Guinness Storehouse before singer Antigoni took to an impromptu busk on the streets of the capital ahead of a gig at the Button Factory.

Antigoni became firm friends with Paige Thorne and Danica Taylor while in the villa this summer, continuing their jet setting on a Ryanair flight to Ireland.

Active social media user Antigoni documented the entire trip to the capital on Instagram.

Blonde bombshell Antigoni asked followers from the Guinness Storehouse: “So where’s my Irish husband then?”

The stars got their faces printed onto pints of Guinness before Antigoni high-jacked the performance of a Dublin busker.

Called up to sing, the star – rumoured to be representing Greece in the next Eurovision – belted out an Ed Sheeran song before heading to her gig at The Button Factory with JYellowL.

Dancer Danica joined her pal on stage for some musical interludes as they performed some co-ordinated routines.

Antigoni Paige and Danica in Dublin.

Pouring tequila into each other’s mouths to round off the night, the stars ended their Dublin day out with snaps in a nightclub.

The Dub of the villa Dami was not a feature on their Irish trip, neither was his girlfriend Indiyah.

Plenty of drama followed Paige Throne in the aftermath of the show.

She recently split with two-time Love Island star Adam Collard amid cheating rumours.

Things didn’t last between the pair after they finished fifth on the show, as rumours of Adam’s infidelity took over social media.

Dami, who is still coupled up with his Love Island sweetheart Indiyah Polak, said he’s “not beefing with anyone, like.”

"I'll shake his hand but like, but I feel like in a way you disrespected Paige and she's actually my girl so."

Paige (24) recently opened up about her time with Adam outside the villa.

She told Cosmopolitan that “everybody told me 'what he was like’ and the rest of it, [but] you never believe it.”

"He was telling me nothing happened, and his attitude was like ‘Get over it.’”

The Welsh paramedic found out about Adam’s antics through a viral video where his arm was wrapped around a blonde woman after a night out.

Unfortunately for Paige, she recently revealed, it was not the first time in their short relationship that the ‘bad boy’ stepped out with someone else.

"It’s not just that video,” she told the Saving Grace podcast.

"There are other videos that people don’t know about of different people, on the same night, in different locations.

"At first I was like, nah, do you what? It’s just an arm.

"I get that people get flirty. There's nothing to it. If I'm in the club and a guy puts his arm around me, is it cheating? No.

"And then these other videos came out and I'm just like, ooh. Ooh, I can't justify this.”