Steven Gerrard’s daughter Lilly shares loved-up snap with son of Kinahan gangster boyfriend

Lilly Gerrard has shared a loved-up snap with her boyfriend, Lee Byrne.

Byrne, who is the son of Kinahan mobster Liam Byrne, has been dating the 18-year-old since April last year.

Taking to Instagram, the blonde beauty shared a collage of snaps, including one black and white image of the couple sharing a sweet embrace as Lee pecks who he has previously referred to as his ‘little love’ on the cheek.

Lee Byrne (23) and girlfriend Lilly-Ella Gerrard (18).

The couple rang in the new year in Dubai alongside Lilly’s family including her football legend father, Steven Gerrard.

Last September, bizarre footage emerged of Lee’s father Liam Byrne socialising with Steven Gerrard as they spoke to a fan on a video call.

In the video, former Liverpool captain Gerrard is seen inviting the man to watch a “Reds” match as Crumlin criminal Byrne also smiles and jokes with the fan.

During the call, Gerrard kisses the screen as he speaks to the fan while next to him, a smiling Byrne holds his thumbs up.

Towards the end of the video, Crumlin criminal Byrne offers to set up a dinner between the fan and Gerrard in his UK home.

“You pick a date you want and I’ll get the lads in Dublin to bring you over … come around my house and Stevie is going to come around and have some dinner with you,” Byrne says.

Steven Gerrard, his daughter Lilly and Lee Byrne have no involvement whatsoever in criminality.

Liam Byrne is a close associate of boss Daniel Kinahan.

His brother, drug dealer David Byrne, was shot dead during the Regency Hotel bloodbath in February 2016.

Byrne fled Ireland after the Criminal Assets Bureau seized millions of euro of his wealth in 2019.

CAB has also seized dozens of high-powered vehicles, jewellery, bank accounts and Byrne's Raleigh Square home in Crumlin.