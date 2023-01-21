Stefanie Preissner opens up about the heartache of suffering five miscarriages
The writer welcomed her rainbow baby in September 2022
Stefanie Preissner has opened up about her heartache after suffering five miscarriages.
The podcaster and writer welcomed her first child with her husband Noel Byrne last September.
But before welcoming her rainbow baby she endured five miscarriages in just two years.
She told RSVP Live how they were shocked to lose her first pregnancy as it happened at the beginning of her second trimester.
“We were at 11 weeks when I’d had some bleeding so we went for a scan with my consultant and she told me, you know this isn’t what we want to be seeing,” she told the publication.
“There was fluid around the baby, which was indicative of some sort of an issue and they were going have to do other investigations.”
The creator of RTE hit drama Can't Cope, Won't Cope, added: “It was really difficult because you kind of have in your head once you get to 12 weeks, like once you've got that big milestone behind you think everything's okay.”
“Obviously, then on top of that you’re dealing with the hormones and everything. Because you're fully pregnant at 14 weeks, but then suddenly you're not,” she explained.
“It took a huge emotional physical toll. And then I think I just felt like, I would be fine. If I just got pregnant again, I just needed to power through and just get pregnant again and put it all behind me.”
Stefanie, who is mum to four-month-old Aurora, said she became obsessed with “ovulation tests, pregnancy tests peeing on sticks. And each time it happened again.”
