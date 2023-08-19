Star of RTE drama blasts ‘f**king scumbags’ who target homeless refugees

Actor Moe Dunford lashes out at our accommodation crisis as his character in The Dry is forced into a van

Moe Dunford as Jack living in a campervan in the new series of RTE’s The Dry

Actor Moe Dunford has lashed out at authorities for forcing people like his character in hit RTÉ series The Dry to live in vans because of Ireland’s accommodation crisis.

The Waterford actor also raged against the price of hotels in Dublin, and says he’s been bombarded by friends asking if they can stay in his apartment in the capital because of exorbitant accommodation costs.

Moe also lambasted far-right agitators who are targeting sites housing homeless people and refugees, and labelled them “f**king scumbags”.

Our exclusive picture shows Moe’s character Jack living in a campervan in the upcoming series of The Dry.

But he is concerned at the growing number of people forced to live in vans because they can’t afford to live in houses or apartments.

“All I can think of is when I grew up I was always raised to try and keep an eye on each other and to put your neck out for someone if they’re in need, and there’s less and less of that these days.

"I feel there’s so much fear since before the pandemic,” he says.

“I am getting so many requests from lads to come up and stay in my apartment for three days in Dublin because they can’t find a place.

“They come from England and they get a shock at the hotel prices in Ireland. Some hotels, if there’s a singer playing, it’s a grand a night.

"There’s friends coming over to me and its €650 a night. When did Ireland become such a s**thole?”.

He also lashes out at far-right agitators targeting homeless and refugee sites, attacking vulnerable people and destroying or burning down centres.

“They’re f**king scumbags,” he storms. “The same people went into this place I was sitting outside on Parkgate Street when I was there a few months ago when they shut them down there.

“Things have gone backwards, they’ve gotten worse, I know that for a fact.

“When did the things become so unnecessarily bad, when did people become liars and pretend things are OK?

“When did we have these armed people coming in and kicking homeless people out of their space of living, where they need to survive?

“There’s got to be some changes and I feel there’s some sort of shift coming.

"I love the way youngsters these days are into nature, health and fitness and I love the wisdom of young people.

"Some of the adults are absolute head-the-balls. Some of the people running the country and the way it’s being run is just lunacy.”

On shooting the new series of The Dry, the 35-year-old actor said: “I don’t want to spoil it, but I will say I love campervans, so I was at home in the campervan and I shot some of my last scenes in the campervan and to be honest it’s the best set I’ve ever been in.

“I grew up in campervans. My father had a campervan, I went around to nearly every single country in Europe when I was around 12.

“My father was in the Army and he brought us around in caravans and campervans. I got to see the world, but I don’t remember half of it.”

Moe had intended to stay overnight in the campervan during filming but found conditions too hostile.

“It was my plan to stay overnight in the campervan,” he reveals.

“But I’d rather stay in my own campervan instead because this one is a little s**tbox. If you want to go to full method approach I could lie about it, as some actors do, but when I play Jack I like to have fun behind the scenes.

“What I loved about it was while he was living in the campervan, I’d just be living life in the scenes.”

Moe says he suggested to writer Nancy Harris that it might be good to expand on the campervan idea after it was touched on in season one.

“She put in the campervan thing because I think she found it interesting to display a side of Jack that was more down on his luck and had lost everything, but not necessarily let life get the better of him.

Moe Dunford at his home in Dungarvan, Co Waterford

“I felt much more [at home] in a rusty van than I would in a fancy art gallery. I liked playing the part of Jack this season. I like playing characters rough around the edges.

“I really admire couples or single lads or ladies that go off and convert vans. I love it as a way of life. I follow so many sites on Instagram about converting vans. Old style camper vans as well.”

Moe, who has also starred in Vikings, Raw, Dublin Murders, The Tudors and Patrick’s Day, recently shot scenes in Finland for a movie he filmed there before the new season of The Dry.

“I had just come back from Finland and I was doing an army series. I was doing boot camp a few weeks before The Dry started, so I came back after shooting tanks and guns and loading machines with the Finnish army to driving a campervan in Dublin,” he chuckles.

“I was met with a culture shock when I got to Finland. The core story is about what if an unknown entity, hint hint, comes and invades Finland and basically I was playing an American major.

£I found out very quickly all of them have done conscription, so I was the only guy on set on a Finnish army base who hadn’t been in the army.

“They asked where I was from and I said Ireland and they said ‘oh you’re neutral aren’t you’. I said ‘yes I am’. They said ‘pity about that because times are pretty tough these days’.”

The Dry centres on Shiv Sheridan (Roisin Gallagher) who returns to Dublin after years partying in London, and tries to stay sober.

“The whole story is interested in AA, addictions, recovery and personal truths. I’ve always been interested in that side of things in Irish stories,” he says.

Moe, who hail from Dungarvan, also says lockdown made him bond closer with his teenage son Charlie.

“To look at the positive side, while there was so much horrible stuff going on, my family life and time with my son is a time I will always remember and look back on really fondly because we spent a lot of time together,” he adds.