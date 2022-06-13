SPIN 1038 announce departure of hosts Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly
SPIN 1038 has announced the shock departure of breakfast hosts Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly.
The duo have taken over the airwaves every morning for the past five years on their show Fully Charged, but have now decided to leave the station.
The pair presented their final breakfast show on Monday.
Commenting on the news, James Brownlow, Managing Editor of Music and Entertainment at Bauer Media Audio Ireland said: “Thanks to Graham & Nathan for their time on SPIN. They’ve been fantastic hosts of Fully Charged and we wish them well.”
SPIN 1038 will announce a new breakfast show line-up in the coming weeks with SPIN favourites Peter Collins and Tara Walsh hosting Fully Charged in the interim.
