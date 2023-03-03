Spencer Matthews tearfully recalls attempt to recover his brother’s body from Everest
"When Michael went missing, by the time some people realised he was missing it was too late.”
Spencer Matthews (34) has revealed the heartbreaking story of his search to find his late brother’s body.
The Made in Chelsea star was just 10 years old when his older brother Michael was killed on Mount Everest.
Spencer has now retraced his sibling’s steps in a new Disney+ documentary, Finding Michael.
"When Michael went missing, by the time some people realised he was missing it was too late. Nobody survives the night, really. A couple of cases maybe,” he told the One Show yesterday
The reality star became choked up as he discussed his brother and his tragic death while descending through the ‘death zone’ of Mount Everest in May 1999.
"In 2017, the family was sent a photo of a body on the mountain and they claimed that it could be Michael,” he explained.
"In fact it did look like it could be, with similar summit suits. It's the first time really that I thought even a body recovery was possible.
'It continued to tick away in my head: ‘What if it is him?’ I've certainly grown up with feelings that he's up there and died and was left there.
"Wouldn't it be nice if there was a body to mourn for my family?
"We scrapped together any information we had. Some of the footage of Michael on the mountain I'd never seen before.
"It was the first time I'd seen him on camera, because as a kid we didn't do home movies or anything.”
Spencer – who is married to Irish podcast sensation Vogue Williams – told The Sunday Times this week that the journey brought him “the closest” to his brother that he’s felt since he died.
"He's frozen in time. I'm his big brother now. I was unable to stop thinking about it. I wanted to bring him home for my mum.
Read more
"I found the idea unbearable of him being out there on the mountain, alone, with people walking past him en route to the summit.”
Michael was the youngest British person to ever reach the peak of the mountain when he set out on his expedition almost 24 years ago.
Vogue said she is “so proud” of her husband, calling the documentary “incredible” while at the premiere this week.
