Spencer Matthews strips off clothes in snow on family holiday with Vogue Williams

Reality star Spencer Matthews stripped down to his swimming trunks on a family holiday in the snow.

The businessman didn’t appear to be feeling the cold as he grinned at his model wife Vogue Williams – in a video posted to her instagram earlier today.

Podcast star Vogue is having a peaceful festive break in the Scottish highlands and posted pictures of her family building snowmen and one of herself doing yoga – complete with a stunning view.

Vogue and Spencer's children Theodore and Gigi. Photo: Vogue Williams/Instagram

The 37-year-old Dubliner, husband Spencer, and their children Theodore, four, Gigi, two, and eight-month-old Otto are at Glen Affric, the former Made in Chelsea star’s dad’s Highlands estate until the new year, and the blonde beauty is delighted because they’re getting some much-needed “wholesome” family time.

She said: “I’m thrilled because it’s so peaceful there and that’s just what we need.

“There’s no phone signal unless you’re in the house and the nearest pub is an hour’s drive away. We go for walks, go horse riding, the kids feed the chickens – it’s really wholesome.

“Both Spenny and I have had really busy years work-wise. We’ve had builders in renovating our house and it’s been full on.

“We’re looking forward to switching off and having all that time with the kids – even if that means we’ll be way more tired than if we were working.”

Vogue’s sister Amber has also joined the family break, and the ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ star is thrilled her own children show signs of sharing a similar close bond to theirs.

She said in a recent interview: “We’ve always been the best of friends and I love it that Theodore and Gigi are too.

“They play together so well and they’re both so sweet with Otto, so even though we are in the absolute throes of having three very young children, we keep reminding ourselves that it’ll be worth it when they’re slightly older.”