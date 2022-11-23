Spencer Matthew’s shares sweet snaps of son Otto’s Christening

Followers have said the little baby is “a mini Spencer for sure” as Otto was held by mum Vogue Williams

Spencer Matthew’s has been told his baby son Otto is the spitting image of him in new photos of his christening.

The former Made in Chelsea star took to social media to share some sweet snaps of him and his youngest.

Followers have said the little baby is “a mini Spencer for sure” as Otto was held by mum Vogue Williams.

“Great kid, full of character and always smiling,” Spencer captioned a photo of him kissing Otto's head.

"We love you.”

Proud mum Vogue (37) who also has a son Theodore (4) and a daughter, Gigi (2) with the former Made in Chelsea star (37), said they had a “lovely day” celebrating the special occasion.

Otto was dressed in a designer christening gown passed down from Theodore.

Posting a snap of her holding the seven-month-old at the mass, the Howth native explained: “Otto is wearing Ts old christening gown that Paul Costelloe made for him.”

Vogue Williams with son Otto

Joanne McNally, Vogue’s podcast co-host, was delighted to announce she is little Otto’s godmother.

Sharing snaps on social media, the comedian joked: “Am I the most engaged , reliable godmother of all time?

“No, but am I willing to change my ways for my tiny Victorian, famine baby godchild Otto? Dressed in blue leather trousers and a pink blazer, she added: “Also no .. (only kidding welcome to heaven baby Otto everyone loves you)”

Fans praised Joanne in her new role, with one person saying: “Lucky Otto, what a gorgeous boy. Everyone needs a Joanne Mcnally as their godmother”.

Another added: “Delighted .. he’s a very lucky boy to have you as Godmum x”.

While a third said: “His life will be full of magic with you as his godmother …. Little does he know !!!!”.

Vogue and Joanne have recently announced a second podcast gig in Cork for their live shows of My Therapist Ghosted Me.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me Cork shows come after the duo booked a third night at Dublin’s 3Arena next winter.

Before that, the comedian and TV presenter will front a sold-out 12-show run at the Gaiety Theatre in February and March as well as one night in Belfast’s SSE Arena in November.