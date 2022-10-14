Spencer Matthews says he used to live ‘pay cheque to pay cheque’

The star has revealed he would work “unfulfilling” jobs just to keep up with the crowd.

Spencer Matthews has confessed he used to live “pay cheque to pay cheque” to fund his lavish lifestyle of partying and TV celebrity.

The Made in Chelsea star, now married to Vogue Williams, has revealed to the Daily Mail that he would work “unfulfilling” jobs to keep up with the crowd.

Spencer’s father is David Matthews, a multi-millionaire hotelier with a net worth of $2.6 billion. Spencer is a shareholder in his dad’s luxurious Eden Rock hotel in the Caribbean.

He told the Daily Mail, however, that his twenties were spent trying to maintain the lifestyle of his background.

"I spent a lot of time working professionally in jobs that I didn't perhaps love, working pay cheque to pay cheque to live and to fund my lifestyle,” he said.

"I found it difficult in my later twenties to live up to my full potential.”

"I've always been ambitious. I realised my relationship with alcohol was hindering my chances of becoming that person whoever that might be.”

He quit drinking in 2018 and has since turned it into a million-pound business selling low-alcohol drinks, CleanCo.

The dad of three said he can be “arrogant" and “obsessive” in business, often getting so tied up he forgets “really important things, like spending time with your kids when you have a spare hour”.

“I completely love my kids and my family but I did get very much sucked into this,” he said.

"At one stage I was on calls at 1am, 2am and 3am every night. Of course it means that your mood is just affected and you're not quite the same person.”

The pressure he put on himself caused him to rely a lot on wife, Vogue.

"You need support, particularly from your wife and family,' he added. 'My wife is my best friend, we see each other every day. She has her own career, she does not need me or need this to go well.'

"Vogue's wildly independent. I'm lucky in that regard, I'm not risking her or my family's future if I fail,” he admitted.

"She is successful in her own right which is of course helpful to me, it takes some of the pressure off.”