Spencer Matthews reflects on how he met Vogue Williams in family ski snap

Almost six years later, the couple share a podcast and three kids: Theodore (4) and Gigi (2) and baby Otto.

Spencer Matthews (34) reflected on how he met wife Vogue Williams (37) in a sweet family snap shared to Instagram.

"Vogue and I met skiing and now the little ones are giving it a go...” the former Made in Chelsea star told followers.

It was the family’s current trip to the slopes that caused Spencer to take a trip down memory lane, revealing skiing is what brought him and his wife together.

“Time has flown but feel so lucky to have the most awesome little family,” he said.

"These are the best moments.”

The loved-up couple met in 2017 when they both signed up to compete in the Channel 4 reality series The Jump – though Vogue never made it onto the show.

The podcast star was injured in rehearsals, forcing her to pull out before things even began.

Meanwhile, Spencer was crowned the winner of the series that pitted celebs against each other in a number of winter sports.

Fans have flocked to the comments of Vogue and Spencer’s Instagram pages as they keep followers up to date with their lavish getaway to the snowy mountains.

"Beautiful family sweetheart cherish every minute life is so precious,” one said.

"Beautiful family,” another added.

Vogue has been showing fans how her kids are progressing in their ski lessons, showing Theodore taking to the slopes.

“So cute,” commented Irish influencer Roz Purcell on a sweet video of Spencer and Theodore skiing together.

"This gives me pure happiness, what greater feeling than being on the slopes with your dad,” one follower added.

Another post from Vogue was a selfie of the parents cosied up together in their ski gear.

"I think skiing might be our favourite thing to do together!” she captioned the photo, adding a red heart emoji to the post.

"Where it all began,” commented reality star Lydia Bright.

"Isn’t that how you met? Skiing is fab!” one follower added.

It is the latest snow holiday the family have been on, having recently enjoyed a festive break in the Scottish highlands.

They jetted off to Glen Affric, the luxurious estate owned by Spencer’s father, in late December.