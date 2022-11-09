Spencer Matthews admits he ‘never really processed’ death of brother killed on Mount Everest

A new documentary will reportedly show Spencer retracing his brother’s tragic last steps, who was killed on Mount Everest in 1999.

Spencer Matthews has revealed he “never really processed” the death of his brother, who was tragically killed on Mount Everest in 1999.

The Made in Chelsea star was just 10 years-old when his older brother Michael died aged 22.

He describes his sibling, who was the youngest Brit to reach the peak of Everest and the 162nd person to die on the expedition, as his “superhero.”

"I never really processed Mike’s death until just now,” he told Ant Middleton on his podcast Big Fish.

"He died in 1999, you know, 23 years ago. And he was 22, the youngest Brit to ever reach the summit. And I was 10.

"So, to me, losing him was not something I fully understood. Mike was my superhero figure in my life. I just assumed he'd come back, I didn't believe that he was dead for a period of time.

"And you know, as time passed, I understood I would never see him again. I've always had this burning desire to find him. And obviously I understood through my teenage years, how complicated that would be.

"I'm not a particularly externally emotional person. I can't really remember the last time I cried. I'm a very black and white character who just deals with issues when I face them,” he said.

Spencer has reportedly been filming a documentary about the passing of his brother, with a source telling The Sun that he would take the journey up Mount Everest himself.

It is believed he will retrace his brother’s steps to where he lost his life descending the mountain.

"Though the Matthews family were never able to recover Michael's body, there is a guide who believes they know his final resting place,” the source told The Sun.

“It is a hugely emotional project and will be a very upsetting journey for many reasons, but Spencer is hugely passionate about embarking on it if he can make it work.”

His brother, Michael, had already summited the famous mountain and was making his way back down with his climbing group when he began to struggle.

A storm with 100mph winds separated the experienced climber from the rest of the group.

He says his wife, Vogue Williams, “feels really close to Michael having never met him, of course, and was deeply emotionally touched by the whole thing.”