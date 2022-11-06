Speculation rife singer Dermot Kennedy has tied knot with long-term girlfriend Aisling Finnegan

‘It’s widely believed they had a small wedding abroad in recent weeks with just a few close family members and close friends present’

Speculation is rife that Irish singing sensation Dermot Kennedy has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend in recent weeks.

Music business insiders maintain Dermot recently has wed Aisling Finnegan with whom he has been in a relationship for several years.

The brunette beauty represented Dublin in the Rose of Tralee in 2015 and is from the same areas of Co. Dublin Dermot hails from, near Rathcoole.

“It’s widely believed they had a small wedding abroad in recent weeks with just a few close family members and close friends present,” reveals an insider.

“He has lately been wearing a gold ring, which looks like a wedding ring, on a necklace around his neck.”

Dermot with his girlfriend Aisling Finnegan

Dermot first showed off the new gold ring while on tour in South Korea last month.

One of Aisling’s pals told us: “I haven’t heard they’re married, but that wouldn’t be a surprise as they are a very private couple and like to keep things hush hush.”

The Sunday World was in touch with Dermot’s Irish publicist asking if he wanted to confirm he is now a married man.

A spokesperson told us: “The request has been sent to his management and if we hear anything back we’ll let you know.”

There was no further communication from his aides.

Aisling is a physiotherapist and pilates instructor and was once based in Clondalkin’s First Physio Plus and also works with various sports teams.

​ The couple

have rarely been pictured together on social media, but in 2016 Dermot posted a picture of them in Central Park. ​

The singer, whose management is American, now owns a pad in New York and spends much of his time there.

Dermot (30)began songwriting when he was 14, giving up football to pursue his love of music.

He bypassed the main Dublin music scene and spent much of his time promoting his self-penned work on social media, and earning money on Spotify.

His career soon exploded and he scored huge hits with songs such as Better Days, Giants, Paradise and Outnumbered.

He now regularly sells out Dublin’s 3Arena, and attracts huge outdoor crowds to the likes of Marlay Park and Electric Picnic.