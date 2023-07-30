Special night to celebrate the memory of mum-of-11 and country singer Mary Sheerin

‘My mother was inspirational, a great woman’

Supermum Mary Sheerin juggled the demands of raising her large family of 11 children with life as a singer alongside her husband Dan in their country music band.

Six sons and one daughter of the Westmeath woman would go on to become top professional Irish musicians and singers, including her youngest, 36-year-old Simon, who is now married to Irish country star Cliona Hagan.

Sadly, Mary died two years ago during Covid, shortly after being diagnosed with rapid onset dementia.

Next Wednesday Mary’s family, friends and many fans will celebrate her life with a commemorative night of music in her honour.

Her son, Tom, who was Nathan Carter’s musical director and fiddle player, tells the Sunday World: “My mother was inspirational, a great woman.”

Looking back, Tom recalls how his parents, Dan and Mary, formed their first band in the early ‘70s with three of their children, Paul, Des and Janette, and began playing local venues and at weddings in Co Westmeath.

“Some local guy heard that Daddy played the guitar and came looking for him to play a gig. Then Dad put his own band on the road with Paul, Des and Janette, and Mam joined them shortly after. Their very first gig was a wedding.

“Each of us as we came along joined Mam and Dad in the band. As the older boys left he’d be getting somebody else ready to take their place. If he needed a drummer, he’d train someone to play the drums.

“My sister, Ann, wasn’t showing any interest in music, but when he was stuck for a drummer he brought her out and showed her a couple of beats one day and she was gigging the next weekend.”

As well as running the family home and managing a house full of children, mum Mary was also the Sheerin Family Band’s manager.

“Mam took the bookings for gigs and she was great with all the people at the dances,” Tom says. “She’d be up singing songs one minute and down among them chatting the next. She was great with the people and would chat to them all night. She was a huge character.”

The Sheerin band got a huge boost in 1975 when three of the children, Paul (12), Des (11) and Janette (11), performed on the first Late Late Toy Show, hosted by the late, great Gay Byrne.

“The Toy Show was a segment on the Late Late at the time, but it still had a huge impact,” Tom says. “Dad said after that appearance they played at a hundred weddings the next year.”

However, Mary and Dan had a golden rule that their education always came first. “Back then we were all in school and one of the rules was you don’t miss school,” Tom recalls. “No matter what time you got home after a gig at you went to school the next morning.”

The Sheerins were a country dance band and their repertoire was mainly American country songs.

“Dad was a big, big Merle Haggard fan and Mam was a Loretta Lynn fan. That’s the kind of stuff we were reared on and it went down well in the pubs and at the local dinner dances and weddings.”

Dan’s brother, Kevin, was also making a name for himself in the business in the 1970s. “Kevin played steel guitar and started The Hillbillies, whose singer was Ray Lynam,” Tom says.

“In the 1980s when Ray went off the road they became the then new rising star Daniel O’Donnell’s backing band. Kevin was also a songwriter. He wrote My Father’s House and I Don’t Want To See Another Town, which was a big song for Ray Lynam.

“He also produced a lot of Daniel’s music back in the day.”

As the Sheerin brothers became adults some of them went on to join other country bands. “My father always knew that was going to happen, so he always had somebody else coming along to take your place,” Tom says.

Although Tom initially went into business running his own IT company, he later became a professional musician and joined the then new country sensation Nathan Carter’s band.

“I learned a lot on the road with Nathan, just by watching him. He’s very clever.

He was only in his early 20s, a young man with an old head on his shoulders. He put a band on the road and took it to a different level.”

Tom eventually left to launch a group called Take It To The Limit, which features the family band performing the songs of the Eagles and fronted by singers Johnny Brady, Simon Casey and Nigel Connell.

The Sheerins are also Cliona Hagan’s backing band, including for her hit show, The Dolly Songbook, featuring the songs of Dolly Parton.

“Cliona is now part of our family and has fitted right in,” Tom says.

“She’s a great character, she suits us to the ground. We do nothing only slag each other all day long and she gives as good as she gets. She’s well able for it.

“My mother fell in love with her straight away. She absolutely loved her.

“But Mam had time for everybody and when you came in the door there was always a cup of tea.”