Sophie Habboo says wedding drama with Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams was ‘so stupid’
The pair tied the knot at a registry office in London last month ahead of their main ceremony in Seville, Spain in a few weeks' time.
Made In Chelsea star Sophie Habboo has said that she and new husband Jamie Laing “felt so awful” after forgetting to invite Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams to their wedding.
But although Spencer is one of Jamie’s groomsmen, he and his wife were notably absent from the celebrations due to a “miscommunication” in which Jamie failed to invite his pals because they were on holiday in Portugal at the time.
The blunder stirred up some strong emotions, but four friends cleared the air in a recent episode of Jamie and Sophie’s podcast Newlyweds.
Speaking about the mix-up, Sophie placed the blame on her new husband for being “disorganised” as she confirmed that Spencer would be “front and centre” at their wedding bash in Spain.
“Obviously Spencer will be at our Spanish wedding,” she told MailOnline.
“The drama with Spencer… It was so stupid of Jamie, he's just so disorganised and it all just changed last minute.
“Originally it was just close family and obviously Spencer was away. I felt so bad for both of them, and Jamie felt so awful.
“Both of us are so unorganised and it was always supposed to be a really intimate and small wedding but last minute we changed it.
“Essentially it was my bridesmaids and his best men and then two of our best friends who are pregnant and can't make the Spanish wedding, so it looked like there were a lot more people and there was.
“It was never going to be that many people. Spencer was in Portugal when we decided last minute, and Jamie didn't even think really. Obviously, we would have loved him there and it was a silly error.”
Sophie also lifted the lid on who is among the 200 guests invited to watch her say ‘I do’ for a second time, revealing that she and Jamie would be joined by a host of famous faces in Seville.
“Well, Spencer is the MC at our wedding in Spain, so he's front and centre.
“Millie Mackintosh is coming, Caggie Dunlop, Jack Whitehall, Ruby Adler, Liv Bentley, Emily Blackwell, Lottie Moss, Alex Mytton, Proudlock, the whole crew!”
She also gushed about her intimate civil ceremony at Chelsea Wedding Registry and being a new bride.
“The ceremony in Chelsea was euphoric. It sounds weird and I'm really not the most emotional person, but I really do feel a sense of calmness that I didn't know I'd feel at all. I never felt on my own but now I feel like we're together and a team,” she added.
