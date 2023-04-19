Skating champion on Davy Fitzgerald show used to ‘get in fights’ with racists

“You can’t fight everyone. There’s just going to be racist people out there, like there’s homophobic people out there, it’s just something that’s part of life.”

By the age of 15, Cork lad Dave Murphy was the skateboarding champion of Ireland and he lived for the sport.

But within three years his life would fall apart when tendons in both his knees deteriorated so much from skating up to seven hours every day he was told by doctors to give up the sport.

“My problems with my knees had a huge impact on my life, as it changed what I wanted to do; it was always set in stone what I wanted to do, ever since I was young.

“Obviously it was life-changing,” Dave (21) tells theSunday World.

“For me, when I lost skateboarding, I went downhill and I kind of went down a little bit of a bad path and my mental health was a huge thing that affected me.

“I felt like without skateboarding I wasn’t that same person. Even with my confidence and things, it really led me to a bad place. I definitely did struggle. I got a serious amount of anxiety attacks, not knowing what the future was holding.

“This was all happening during lockdown, it was tough. I was having bad thoughts, it wasn’t to the point where I’d be thinking about killing myself, but I’m just lucky I was able to speak up when I did.”

He was then given the opportunity to take part in RTÉ’s Davy’s Toughest Team, where he joined six other vulnerable young men whose ultimate goal was to go on a mammoth trek in Iceland.

Their mentor was GAA legend Davy Fitzgerald, and Dave admits the Clareman was like a second father to him.

“Where I was with my mental health three years ago, I wouldn’t have been able to do that and I was glad they gave me a chance and brought me to Iceland and bond with a great group of lads, and I was given a chance. It was a great feeling to have,” he confirms.

“He was looking out for us, making sure we were physically and mentally alright. I very much enjoyed talking to him because I felt like I was able to express certain things and he gave me the straight up answer, he wouldn’t try and downplay it, he’d give me the answer good or bad.

“It was seriously overwhelming at some points, having to sleep in that icy cold tent on the hard floor and just knowing you have another 50kms to go, so that was definitely a feeling, it felt endless at times.

“Davy was great though; he stuck with us the whole way. He was motivating us. All I can say is that I hope when I’m his age I will be able to do the same.”

Viewers this week saw Dave and the lads bravely descending with a rope into a terrifying crevice.

“You wouldn’t even know how deep those holes would be, they are complete ice holes, like ice caves,” recalls Dave. “It’s definitely a feeling like your life would be all over if you fall down into that.

“It was a serious trek going up above a glacier, a volcano. It was definitely something that I’ve never done and I wouldn’t have thought I’d ever get to do, so it was definitely something out of my comfort zone, it was amazing”

Dave and his sister were raised in Cork city by his Irish father and Indian mother, and now lives in the suburb of Ballinlough.

“My mum came from the slums of Calcutta. She worked so many terrible jobs to build a life for us in Ireland and to create something for herself as well,” he says.

“Even the fact that I was able to afford money for a skateboard is all thanks to her and my dad. They have been working full-time jobs their whole lives just to provide for us.”

Dave is part of a growing multicultural Ireland.

“I’ve friends from all different types of places and different countries, with skateboarding people don’t judge you just based on where you’re from or what language you speak, it’s from skateboarding that they’re your friends, that’s why I’m a fan of the sport,” he points out.

He admits that he has suffered from some racism in the past but has overcome it.

“There’s always going to be a race element in certain things, because in the past I’d always get in fights over it,” he says.

“You can’t fight everyone. There’s just going to be racist people out there, like there’s homophobic people out there, it’s just something that’s part of life.

“You’re almost the bigger man if something is said to you, you’re able to just handle it. I have a load of friends who have strong Cork accents like myself and just like myself they’re born in Cork from an ethnic background, but they’re born here in Cork, raised in Cork, we’re all pure Cork like.”

Dave left school at a young age and joined a Youthreach group.

“It’s like a second chance kind of school, but to be honest Youthreach was like the best thing in the world for me, I learned real skills I’d need in life, like cooking, they thought us everything,” he says.

“Their co-ordinators were amazing. Youthreach was a huge help to me in my life.”

He recalls how he got into skateboarding.

“It’s a funny story how I was into skating. I was out on a walk when I was really young with my dad down the town and there were some skaters down by the Opera House in Cork city and one of them fell off the board and I just jumped up on top of it and I got a serious enjoyment out of it, and ever since it has been my love I suppose,” he smiles.

He became so good at the sport he managed to get sponsorship and travel to competitions in America.

But he’s sad skateboarding here is not state-funded like in other countries, and it’s now an Olympic sport.

For the past three years Dave has been doing physiotherapy on his knees with daily exercises. When he completed his Iceland adventure, the RTÉ team brought him to the Santry Sports Clinic for reassessment, where he got the fantastic news that he had improved so much he could resume skateboarding. He now lives in Barcelona.

“Barcelona would be considered a skateboarding mecca, with the architecture of the city and the way it’s set up... Just the skateboarders out here, there’s so many of them from all different types of places in Europe and the world even. I got sponsorship out here,” he says.

“So, I’m out here doing some promotional things and practising for when I get back to the States, and when I do start competing on a bigger scale again, and maybe hopefully one day represent Ireland in the Olympics.”