Siva Kaneswaran pays tribute to The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker on his anniversary

Siva Kaneswaren has paid an emotional tribute to bandmate Tom Parker on the first anniversary of his death.

The former boyband star died last April at the age of 33, just 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Dublin bandmate Siva shared a touching note to his late pal and their fans on social media to mark Tom’s anniversary.

"Your electric energy and soul will always be felt… forever a rockstar. Love and miss you always,” he wrote, sharing a video of the band on their final show.

He also shared a quote on grief alongside a snap of Tom looking over his shoulder. Siva captioned the photo: “What he’s doing now.”

The Dubliner also said he “did a little ceremony with the sunset to mark his anniversary.”

Siva shared a touching tribute to Tom on Instagram.

"It helped. Loved seeing all the things you guys did for him today. Thank you. The boy would be proud,” he added.

Fans flooded the comment section of his post, with one adding: “This is so beautiful. He’s there right with you. Big hugs.”

"Beautiful will miss Tom such a beautiful soul with beautiful personality, always cherish his memories,” another added.

“When I saw the sun breaking through rain clouds yesterday, it felt like such an incredible sign - to remember Tom always and live life to the fullest like he did,” one wrote.

Siva shared snaps of Tom on Instagram.

The boyband star had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma just over a year before his death, he had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy and performed on stage with his bandmates as part of their much-delayed reunion tour in weeks before his death.

“Last year, Our Greatest Hits Tour meant something so much more to us than any other,” Siva shared last week. “We didn’t even know if it was possible to do a tour after so many years away. But you guys showed up for us and helped 5 boys live our dreams again. For that, we will be forever grateful to you all.

“Today is one year since our last tour date and we just wanted to say… We’re Glad you Came.”

The 33-year-old star married his wife Kelsey in 2018, their daughter Aurelia was born in 2019 and their son Bodhi was born in October of 2020.

Family and close friends, including Liam Payne from One Direction, attended his private ceremony at St Francis of Assisi church in Petts Wood, south-east London last year.

Parker’s bandmates Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes carried his coffin into the church as Champagne Supernova by Oasis played to fans gathered outside.

The friends shot to fame in 2011 with hits like Glad You Came, Gold Forever and All Time Low becoming chart toppers.