Sir Stevo Timothy reacts to ableist troll calling him a ‘cripple’

Comedian Stevo Timothy has responded to a cruel comment from an ableist troll.

The Galway native was left partially paralysed from the chest down after being involved in a horror crash in 2001 that killed his friend.

He has been using crutches or a wheelchair to get around ever since.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Stevo shared a recent hate message he received in which a troll called him a “cripple” and a “fool”.

The full comment read: “You’re a cripple and that’s all you will ever be is a cripple. I wonder how many extra people kill themselves watching your videos and listening to your bullshit hate that is funny only case (sic) you say it is.

“Put yourself in their shoes and see how you make everyone else feel like f*****g s**t to make yourself happy. Would you ever just go f**k yourself now your legs bend back that far.

“Timmy the fool is all you are now.”

But the funnyman had a hilariously sarcastic response to the nasty comment and simply replied: “I feel the love radiating”.

Fans flocked to the replies section to express their disappointment about the horrible troll, with some slamming the message as “absolutely disgusting”.

One person said: “I feel for Fiona. Imagine how low you must be having to write that so you could make yourself feel better”.

Another wrote: “That's disgusting. Especially the first sentence.”

A third added: “She wants to make herself feel bigger by making you feel smaller. She has some serious mental issues. She is also a b*tch. And now all your followers know she's a b*tch. I guess she's just desperate for recognition.”

While another person chimed in: “What a bitter bitter person”.

And someone else said: “She sounds like she needs a lesson in English so we can understand what she is talking about. Also needs to learn some manners and politeness.”