Singer Tom Greenan says pilates instructor girlfriend keeps him grounded as career takes off

SINGER and songwriter Tom Grennan says that his Italian pilates instructor girlfriend Danniella Carraturo keeps him grounded as his career hits dizzy heights.

As he releases his third album, What Ifs & Maybes, and gets set to play Dublin’s Fairview Park on June 30, the Little Bit of Love singer reveals that he enjoys the buzz of live performances, and his partner brings him back to Earth in the aftermath.

“It’s a magical thing, I can’t really explain what it’s like,” Tom tells Shuffle as he talks about playing live. “It’s just in the moment and that’s why I like gigs, they are all in the moment…the moment is what it’s all about.

“And then you come off stage and think, ‘I can’t believe I just did that!’…and it’s back to normal life.

“It is weird when you come off tour where you’ve had thousands of people screaming and shouting and singing, and then you come home and your missus goes. ‘Will you go to the shops and get a loaf of bread.’ It’s a completely different end of the scale, it’s a bit mad.

Tom Greenan

“But I think my missus brings me back down to Earth, and my family bring me back down to Earth. I tend to get back down to earth pretty quickly. I go home and I tend to just get back into a routine. I need routine, if I didn’t have routine I’d be all over the shop.”

You have a good woman in your life? “I do, which is important,” Tom says. “This ship wouldn’t sail if my missus wasn’t the leader of it. She lets me get on with what I need to do. She’s not asking me a hundred questions about where I was and what I was doing. She trusts me enough, but she knows where I am and what I am up to. She’s cool, she’s a good girl.

“I’ve had my wild days and I’ve done what I need to do. I did a lot of things when I could.”

You need those experiences of life. “Definitely, you need to make some mistakes, you need to kiss some frogs,” he nods. “My songs come from a place of experience. That’s where I get my best work from, from life experience and stories that have happened to me. It’s hard to write a song if you’re making it up and then it becomes less believable.

“These are things that have happened to me, this is how I’m feeling, this is where my emotions are at are the ingredient for me to create this loaf of bread (the album).

Songwriters put into words the feelings and struggles of the listener. “I don’t think about that when I’m writing a song because then I’d put pressure on myself,” Tom says. “I’m just writing to get it off my chest and, thankfully, people are relating to that and they understand what I’m saying. It’s beautiful when that happens and it’s beautiful when you see people either laughing or crying or smiling at the shows. It’s crazy that the songs I’m writing are doing that for people.”

Tom, who grew up with an Irish background as his father is from Ballycumber, Co Offaly, admits he gets a kick out of hearing his songs on the radio. “It’s still a bit of a trip, especially when you come out to different countries and you get in the car and your songs are getting played, it’s mad,” he admits.

“The day you lose that kind of excitement you’re finished. Never think that you’ve won, always keep winning.”

“I’m loving what I’m doing. I get to travel, I get to see different parts of the world and I get to meet people. I get to have a different day every day. Yeah, I’m lucky to do something that I love.”