Singer Tolü Makay and TV presenter Katja Mia racially abused in separate incidents

Two Irish stars have shared that they have been racially abused by a group of teenagers this week, on two different occasions.

Ireland AM presenter Katja Mia and singer Tolü Makay both took to social media to share the upsetting news.

On Monday, musician Tolü wrote on Twitter: “What a wonderful Monday morning. Some kids in the estate called me a black n***** and threw grass and twigs and messed up my whole back yard.… I don’t even think some of them were even up to 10 years old. I’ll be reporting it to the council and the guards.”

“It’s one thing experiencing things like that as a kid but now as an adult I’m like oh. This is why we had to move so often because of things like this. Reliving trauma. How fun.”

Tolü shared that she was disappointed but not surprised that this had happened to her.

“Did I think anything could actually be fixed? no. I’m very aware with things like this it often gets worse as there’s literally no law or consequences in place in Ireland against kids & parents like this,” she said.

Tolu

Tolü was born in Nigeria, but came to Ireland at the age of five with her daily and has lived in Wexford, Waterford and Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Speaking with the Sunday World last year, she opened up about how she once struggled with her identity.

"Identity was a huge thing for me, Growing up and moving so much, being black, being Irish, being Nigerian… there's so many different aspects of who I am, and not having people that look like me or being able to resonate with other people, or cultural aspects; it's hard."

She concluded: “Anyways I don’t have time to be sad. I have work to do and places to be and people to meet and songs to write. I’ll deal with my emotions later.”

In the same week, Virgin Media presenter Katja Mia was leaving the company’s studios when she was called the n-word on the Luas.

Katja took to her Instagram stories to explain what had transpired, she wrote: "LOL remind me to never go on the red line again.. there are four white teenagers shouting the N word to me on repeat to try get a reaction from me…”

“These racist kids really think they run this town now,” she added.

The model later returned to her Instagram stories to thank her followers for their support, expressing how she felt after the incident.

Model Katja Mia

She wrote: “I appreciate all your messages condemning what happened yesterday, yous are so kind. I didn’t put that video up to get any apologies/sympathy. I’ve actually realised I play down a lot of racial incidents but it’s actually NEVER OK.

“Having someone racially abuse you when you’ve done absolutely nothing to provoke them is so intimidating and hurts the soul a little. It’s actually sad that I’ve learned to become ‘used to it’ but black people learn to grow up with thick skin because we go through life with most of the world against us.”

The TV presenter has been vocal about the racial divide and discrimination in Ireland, last year on Ireland AM, she discussed the reality of hate crime against people from racial minority groups in Ireland and why hate crime legislation is important.

“I would’ve said something back but there were five male teens and I was scared but they’re all little sh*ts and I’m gonna keep going through life winning ‘cuz that’s what we DO,” she added.