Singer Niall Horan says Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan is 'too good looking'

“But that’s what I tell him too, it’s disgusting behaviour what he’s at.”

Singer Niall Horan says that close pal and actor Jamie Dornan is ‘too good looking’ with his impressive genetics.

The ex-One Direction frontman was speaking on 98FM’s Big Breakfast with Brendan and Rebecca, when he was asked to share what “annoys” him about Jamie.

“He’s too handsome, that’s the first one, he’s too good looking,” the Mullingar man replied.

Niall explained some insights he has about the lifestyle of the Co Down heart-throb.

“The man eats what he wants, drinks what he wants, I don’t know where his genetics are from?”

“He does whatever he wants, he goes to the gym three or four times a week like every other person, and he just happens to be ripped to shreds and I hate him,” Niall joked.

Jamie’s most recent show ‘The Tourist’ has gone into production on Season 2 in Dublin with Dornan reprising his role as an amnesia-afflicted car crash victim struggling to piece together his past.

‘The Tourist’ became one of the U.K.’s most-watched dramas last year and was sold across the world, including to South Korea and Scandinavia.

Jamie’s acting success has meant he has been able to recently acquire a new home in Portugal.

Back in February, Dornan reportedly forked out €1.1 million for the stylish villa in the south of the country.

The actor caused speculation he had relocated abroad after he was spotted buying some fruit and vegetables in a small village near the coast.

Public property records reportedly revealed that Jamie and his wife Amelia Warner splashed out on a six-bed former guesthouse.

The couple purchased the property, which comes with its own private swimming pool, at a public notary in Lisbon.

The house was formerly a luxury country hotel owned by a Spanish woman who described the property as “one of Portugal's best-kept secrets”.

It comes after Jamie and Amelia reportedly sold their eight-bedroom pad in the Cotswolds for €5.7m last year, leaving fans wondering where they were moving to at the time.

It is not yet known if the couple plan to use their new pad as their full-time residence with their three daughters.

Jamie has previously opened up about his love for his children and said that his favourite sound in the world is his kids laughing together.

However, the 40-year-old admitted that this is a “rarity”.

“The collective of all my children laughing at the same time, that’s a rarity,” he explained.

“All you want is your kids to get on with each other and not pull each other’s hair out and scream at each other and say hurtful things to each other, which they spend a lot of their time doing.

“So when they are all laughing together, that is the best thing,” he added.