Singer Nadine Coyle pokes fun at TikTok video mocking her Derry accent at Manchester Pride
Singer Nadine Coyle has publicly defended her distinctive Derry accent after some users on social media had poked fun at the Girls Aloud star.
She was responding after a clip of the 37-year-old talking about her love of living near the beach was posted on TikTok.
In the video, appearing to be taken from a previous television programme she appeared in, has almost 1 million views on the platform and 91,000 likes.
“I’d never really thought of myself as a beach girl. I may have thought of myself as a city girl but I am, I am both but this to me there is just something so special about living so near to a beach and having the water nearby it is amazing,” she says in the video.
While plenty on the platform were praising the singer for being an icon of the city, a number of users also took aim at her Derry accent.
Addressing the critics directly at Manchester Pride over the weekend, Coyle made a joke about at the social media videos to the crowds gathered.
In the moment, captured by Gay Times on TikTok with almost 800,00 views, the singers can be seen saying: “Hey don’t we get a wild rough time having a Derry accent?
“So what if I like the beach and the city?” she adds.
Coyle is best known for being part of the chart-topping band Girls Aloud.
The girl band was formed on TV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and went on to have hit tracks including Sound Of The Underground and The Promise.
They disbanded in 2013 and have all had successful solo careers in music and TV. Coyle’s debut solo album was called Insatiable and its title track was released in November 2010.
