Singer Lorraine McDonald lands her dream job as backing vocalist for Daniel O’Donnell

‘I knew that one day I would be working with Daniel’

Lorraine with Daniel ahead of one of his live shows

SHE grew up with Joe Dolan in her life, now Lorraine McDonald has landed her dream role performing with Daniel O’Donnell.

Lorraine, who has joined Daniel’s band, is one of Ireland’s top singers and musicians.

She is a daughter of Frankie McDonald, who was the trumpet player and backing singer in Joe Dolan’s band for 40 years.

Multi-instrumentalist Lorraine juggled her life as a busy mum of two with her career performing in bands and as a duo with her brother, Keith McDonald.

In the past, Lorraine, who is from Athlone, Co. Westmeath, had to reluctantly turn down an offer from Daniel to join his band as she couldn’t match his hectic schedule with the demands of motherhood.

But now, she says, “the stars have aligned” as her two sons are self-sufficient young men in their early 20s and she has the freedom to pursue her career at the highest level.

The latest offer came after Lorraine, who was working in Athlone’s famous Wineport Lodge, was drafted in at short notice to fill the role of backing singer on the Donegal superstar’s Opry le Daniel TG4 show.

“I was singing with Trionagh Allen, who is a long-time member of Daniel’s band, and it started from there. Trionagh and I gel so well together. There was a vacancy for a new singer, the job came to me and I can’t tell you how excited I am,” Lorraine tells the Sunday World.

“What’s for you doesn’t pass you by — I totally believe in that — and I knew that one day I would be working with Daniel. And it has come to pass.

“I’m with him a month now and he is the most professional person I have ever worked with. He cares for his profession so much. All his energy goes into it. He cares about his performance, he cares about his audience, he cares about the guys around him and behind him, his team and the band. It’s a beautiful environment to work in.

“Everything he does is for the performance and his audience. He has an incredible attention to detail.”

“I have been blessed to work with pretty much everybody in the business since I was a kid. I’ve worked with Joe Dolan and toured in The Showband Show with everyone from Brendan Bowyer to Butch Moore, Sean Dunphy, DJ Curtin and Roly Daniels.

Lorraine McDonald with Daniel O’Donnell, her brother Keith and their dad Frankie McDonald

“I’ve worked with all the current country music stars. But to work with Daniel is a different feeling. When I’m sitting there watching him it’s as if I’m in the audience because he’s remarkable.”

When Daniel is not performing, Lorraine will continue to do other performances and is currently starring in a summer show at Mount Falcon Hotel in Ballina, Co Mayo, where Hollywood legend Bill Murry joined her on stage two years ago.

Daniel’s Irish summer tour will play Athlone’s Radisson Hotel (Aug 11), Wexford’s National Opera House (Aug 12), Belfast’s Waterfront Hall (Aug 14), Derry’s Millennium Forum (Aug 15), Bundoran’s Great Northern Hotel (Aug 17), Galway’s Leisureland (Aug 19), Ballyconnell’s Slieve Russell (Aug 22), Tullow’s Mount Wolseley Hotel (Aug 23), Limerick’s UCH (Aug 24), Castlebar’s Royal Theatre (Aug 26), Dublin’s Bord Gais Energy Theatre (Aug 27) and Cork’s Opera House (Aug 29 & 30).