Singer Lisa McHugh shares stunning bridal snaps as ex Nathan Carter says it was 'best wedding'

“Their special day was everything I imagine they had wished for and even the weather was incredible."

COUNTRY music star Lisa McHugh shared a couple of private photographs from her fairytale wedding this week to long-time love Nathan Khan.

Posting two pictures of the couple of Instagram, Lisa wrote “my forever…a beyond perfect day.”

The stunning couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at Gortahork, Co Donegal, on Thursday and celebrated their happy occasion with a marquee reception at the home of Lisa’s parents which looks onto a beach in near-by Falcarragh.

Lisa and Nathan were joined by family, friends and several showbiz pals, including Ireland’s Queen of Country Philomena Begley and Nathan Carter.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Wagon Wheel singer Nathan, who briefly dated Lisa more than a decade ago, yesterday told the Sunday World: “I’m delighted for Lisa and Nathan, they are a great couple together and, of course, they’re now also doting parents to their gorgeous little son Milo.

“Their special day was everything I imagine they had wished for and even the weather was incredible. Without a doubt it’s the best wedding I’ve ever been at and I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Lisa and Nathan’s wedding celebrations took place over two days, with new folk supergroup Ceol providing the entertainment on Friday night.

The couple have been four years together since meeting by chance on a night out in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, where they both live.

Lisa McHugh and Nathan Khan

“We met on a random night out,” Lisa previously told the Sunday World. “It was all very spur of the moment. I was out with friends, he was out with friends, and we randomly bumped into each other and that was it…the rest is history.”

Nathan had no idea at the time that Lisa was a country music star.

“That’s what made it even better,” she says. “He wasn’t a country music fan. Let’s just say it wasn’t his first choice of music when we met, and I’m not sure it would actually still be his first choice of music. But he’s coming around to it, I think. He has no choice in the matter now.”

Lisa revealed how she found her wedding dress while out shopping with her mum in her native Glasgow after restrictions were lifted during lockdown two years ago.

“I have the dress, which I found when I went out shopping with my mum and sister on a visit home to Glasgow last year after restrictions were lifted for a while,” she told the Sunday World last year.

“It was lovely to have that opportunity to go to the shops because it’s a dream for every bride to have the experience of trying on so many beautiful wedding dresses…that’s what every girl wants to do and dreams of and looks forward to.”