Sinéad Ó’Connor’s funeral song reveals poignant lyrics about faith and truth

“I must be true to myself. No matter what they do, I’m gonna be true.”

Sinéad Ó’Connor’s chosen funeral song contains some very pertinent lyrics reminiscent to the way she lived her life.

The Irish vocalist spoke about her funeral during a 2015 interview with Newstalk, revealing her love of the reggae tune ‘Rastafari.’

“The Buju Banton tune is the only song I want played at my funeral, whenever that happens,” Sinéad said.

The legendary singer believed that only one song was required to mourn at a funeral and the Jamaican musician provided her with deep inspiration.

“Don’t have more than one tune played at your funeral because you dilute the power of that one tune.

Throw Down Your Arms

“I just want the one tune over and over and over again,” Sinéad added.

Buju Banton wrote the below lines into the song and it is telling that Sinéad loved the song so much, given her unique approach to life;

Buju Banton

“So let them say... what they wanna say... oh Lord And let them do... what they wanna do They cannot stop I from loving you I must be true to myself, the Almighty and you They can't stop I from putting through No matter what they do, I'm gonna be true.”

Buju Banton emerged as one of the most popular dancehall reggae artists of the 1990s. He later converted to Rastafarianism and revolutionized dancehall by employing live instrumentation and the social consciousness of classic roots reggae.

Sinéad’s love of reggae was the real deal and her seventh studio album, called ‘Throw Down Your Arms’, featured cover versions of classic roots reggae songs with production by Sly and Robbie, a prolific Jamaican rhythm section.

The singer recorded the album in Kingston, Jamaica, at Tuff Gong Studios and Anchor Studios in 2004 and it was released in October 2005.

She gave 10pc of the profits made from the music to support elderly Rastafarians in the Caribbean island.