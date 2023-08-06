Sinéad O’Connor to be laid to rest on home soil

Sources say singer will not be given a Muslim burial

Sinead O’Connor will be laid to rest in her native Ireland following her tragic death in London last month.

It had been widely reported that the singer would be given a Muslim burial after she converted to the religion in 2018.

However, a source has told the Sunday World that this won’t be the case, with the funeral date yet to be confirmed.

The service will take place in Sinead’s home country after a coroner in London released the singer’s body to her family earlier this week.

Earlier, Dr Ali Selim of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland and an official at Clonskeagh Mosque in Co Dublin had said he is ready to help with any funeral preparations.

The same mosque this week oversaw the burial of Dlava Mohamed (16), who was tragically killed with her friend Kiea McCann (17) after they were involved in a car crash on their way to a debs ball near Clones, Co Monaghan.

Dublin’s two largest mosques, in Clonskeagh and on the South Circular Road, normally deal with Muslim burials in Dublin and spokespersons for both confirmed to us that neither has been contacted regarding a funeral for the Nothing Compares To U singer.

“My understanding is the family were considering a Muslim funeral but we have not heard anything about them approving it,” Dr Ali told the Sunday World.

Dr Ali believes Sinead did visit his mosque on a number of occasions as she became a Sunni Muslim in 2018.

“Sinead, like any other person coming here, we never take a record of anybody coming in or going out,” he explained.

“I never personally met her myself but she was highly regarded among the Muslim community here.

“I recently said that it was with a heavy heart we heard of the loss of Sinead.

“Sinead was an inspiring person for many people. An inspiring person, a strong person well able to handle urgent circumstances and take difficult decisions.

“Sinead will be missed by her family and many others. Sinead will always be in our thoughts and prayers.

“Sinead’s family are going through a very difficult time. While there are no words to lessen their pain during this difficult time, if there is anything we can do to help please just let us know.”

Dubliner Sinead (56) announced in October 2018 that she had converted to Islam, and was using the name Shuhada’ Davitt, later changing it to Shuhada Sadaqat.

Dr Ali confirmed he was familiar with her music. “Everybody knew Sinead O’Connor in this country,” he smiled.

He was welcoming of Sinead’s conversion to Islam in recent years. “A lot of famous people have embraced Islam,” he points out.

“As she expressed herself, she found her peace in Islam. It was nice to hear her saying that.”

Sinead’s body was released to her family this week after an autopsy was carried out in London.

It is believed her former husband John Reynolds and the couple’s 36-year-old son Jake, who both live in London, have been liaising with the coroner in the English capital.

Sinead had moved to London in recent months and she was found in an unresponsive state as her flat last month in Brixton in south London.

Her death was not treated as suspicious and the London Inner South Coroner’s Court has confirmed an “autopsy was conducted to secure a medical cause of death”.

A statement issued on behalf of senior coroner Andrew Harris stated the post-mortem examination report may not be received “for some weeks”.

It added that the conclusion will be publicly disclosed if an inquest is opened into her death.

The singer had been living in Co Roscommon for nearly two years up until her recent move to London, where she had spent much of the 1980s and 1990s.

Sinead was still mourning the tragic death of her 17-year-old son Shane, who took his own life in January last year.

She had three other children, Jake (36), Róisín (26), and Yeshua (16).