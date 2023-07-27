Sinéad O’Connor thanked ‘for the music’ as fans leave flowers outside Wicklow home

Sinéad previously lived on the seafront in Bray, Co. Wicklow and the walls surrounding the home have been covered in personal tributes to the star.

Members of the public place flowers and pay their respects at the former home of Sinead O'Connor this afternoon on the seafront in Bray, Co. Wicklow...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A message on a floral tribute at the former home of Sinead O'Connor this afternoon on the seafront in Bray, Co. Wicklow...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A man prays as members of the public place flowers and pay their respects at the former home of Sinead O'Connor this afternoon on the seafront in Bray, Co. Wicklow...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Ken Doyle, bassist with Dublin band Bagatelle pictured leaving a floral tribute at the former home of Sinead O'Connor this afternoon on the seafront in Bray, Co. Wicklow...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Flowers and handwritten tributes have been left outside the former home of music icon Sinéad O’Connor as fans continue to come to terms with news of her death.

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer died yesterday at the age of 56.

Sinéad previously lived on the seafront in Bray, Co. Wicklow and the walls surrounding the home have been covered in personal tributes to the star.

Ken Doyle, the bassist with Dublin band Bagatelle, left a lily for the singer while members of the public gathered outside the house.

Another man is pictured praying in front of a photo of the Irish music legend.

A man prays as members of the public place flowers and pay their respects at the former home of Sinead O'Connor this afternoon on the seafront in Bray, Co. Wicklow...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

"RIP Sinéad,” one mourner wrote on a note placed next to a pot of daisies.

"Thank you for the music.”

Some of the world’s best known names have continued to share their own tributes to Sinéad O’Connor, as well as poignant stories about times spent with her.

A message on a floral tribute at the former home of Sinead O'Connor this afternoon on the seafront in Bray, Co. Wicklow...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Shane MacGowan and his wife Victoria Mary Clarke said they “don't really have words” for the loss of Sinéad, adding: “We want to thank you Sinéad for your love and your friendship and your compassion and your humour and your incredible music.

"We pray that you are at peace now with your beautiful boy."

Members of the public place flowers and pay their respects at the former home of Sinead O'Connor this afternoon on the seafront in Bray, Co. Wicklow...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy shared a poignant tribute describing her as “kind, powerful and passionate” alongside a black and white photo of himself with the singer and his mother.

He said he had spoken to Sinéad just days ago, writing: “Rest in peace Sinéad, you were ahead of your time and deserve whatever peace comes your way.”

President Michael D Higgins said: “What Ireland has lost at such a relatively young age is one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her.”