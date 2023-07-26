Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer is survived by her three children. Her son Shane died in recent years.

In a statement, the singer's family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.

"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Ms O’Connor released her first album in 1987 to critical acclaim and famously tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in protest over the Catholic Church’s handling of clerical sex abuse.

She later converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat, however, she still performed under her birth name. Prior to this, she changed her name to Magda Davitt.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tonight paid tribute to the Dublin singer saying her music "was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare".

Tonight, heartbroken friends and fans took to social media to pay tribute to one of Ireland’s most unique talents.

Artist Jim Fitzpatrick wrote: “The amazing Sinéad O'Connor has passed away and I'm so sad for her and all her loved ones.

“I was so damn lucky to have spent time with her and to have worked with such an extraordinary talented woman.”

Rap legend Ice T also paid tribute to the singer’s activism.

"Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy.”

While comic Dara O Briain tweeted: “Sinead O’Connor has died. That’s just very sad news. Poor thing. I hope she realised how much love there was for her.

Sinead O'Connor pictured in 2021. Photo: David Conachy

In a documentary released last year, Sinead spoke about what inspired her to rip up the photo of the Pope.

She said she was moved to the action that made headlines worldwide following revelations about abuse in the Catholic Church across many countries including Ireland.

At the time, the singer was condemned for the act, however, she has since been hailed for her courage for taking a stand for victims of abuse within the Church,

“I had come across an article about families who had been trying to lodge complaints against the Church over sexual abuse and were being silenced,” she says in the documentary. “Basically, everything I had been raised to believe was a lie.”

As a protest to the cover-up, Sinéad decided to tear the photo towards the end of the SNL performance of Bob Marley’s song, War. As the star blew out the candles on stage to an eerie silence, her then publicist Elaine Schock followed her into her dressing room.

“I had gone into the dressing room after her and I said: ‘You know, I can’t get you out of this’. And she said: ‘You know what? I don’t want you to’.

Sinéad said it was the right decision and adds: “An artist’s job is sometimes to create difficult conversations that need to be had. That’s what art is for.”

In January 2022, Sinead spoke about her devastation after her son Shane was found dead.

She announced the news of her son's death via Twitter in January saying: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My Baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Her son Shane was found dead in the Bray area on January 8th after a missing person’s search for the 17-year-old was sent out.

Sinead was one of Ireland’s most unique and loved singers.

She first topped the charts in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ‘Nothing compares 2 U’.

“I made 10 million quid on the second album [I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got] . I probably should have made more,” she said in 2021.

“I gave away half of it.” Why? “A priest told me: when you grow up and get a job, pay back the money you stole. So as soon as I got the money, I doled it out in various ways to different charities and people.”

During the same interview, she blamed her mother for much of her turmoil in her youth.

“I think she was an evil person.” But she doesn’t believe it was her fault. “When I look at photos of the woman she was before she got married, she was a joyful, gleaming, happy young woman, and I feel something possessed her. It was the devil in her.”

She adds: “One evening some friends of my mother’s called round – she gave them dog food on toast and told them it was paté.”

