Simon Delaney quit weekend breakfast TV for ‘harrowing’ Magdalene Laundries role

Simon Delaney says he quit weekend breakfast television for a role in a new series about the Magdalene Laundries.

The Dubliner had co-hosted Weekend AM on Saturdays and Sundays since 2015 until his shock exit last October.

“It wasn’t I had enough, but I wanted a change,” Simon (52) tells the Sunday World.

“I was lucky enough and I was very thankful to Ireland AM, particularly during Covid; they were also very good when I was working there, I got to go to the likes of The Conjuring 2 and they gave me the three months off. I went over to LA and shot that.

Simon with Anna Daly on Weekend AM

“I did The Snapper [on stage] while I was doing Ireland AM. It never stopped me acting but an opportunity came up and I was going to be away for six months filming in Belfast, this new series that I’ve just finished.

“I just thought ‘I will go back into it fully and give it another go’. I was lucky enough, I was nearly six months up there filming and then I went straight into rehearsals for the Gate, so it’s worked out great, so far so great.”

The Magdalene Laundries were institutions run by the Catholic church from the 18th to the late 20th centuries to house ‘fallen women’, an estimated 30,000 of whom were confined in these institutions in Ireland.

Simon says: “The series is called The Woman in the Wall, with Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack. It’s for BBC and Showtime in the States — six one-hour episodes.”

He stresses that the likes of the Magdalene Laundries and Tuam Mother and Babies Home are “not ancient history”.

“This is the last 50, 60 years and it was happening in the country through the ’70s and ’80s,” fumes Simon, who plays Garda Sergeant Aidan Massey in the new series.

“It’s going to be a show that’s going to be hard to watch because it’s full on. It’s going to deal with this national scandal, that we haven’t even scratched the surface of really when you see what happened in Tuam.

“Logic would tell you that can’t be the only place in the country that happened, so what else is out there? We don’t know, we are only starting to uncover stuff.

“Through the likes of work that Christine [Buckley] did and Hilda Fay, who appears in the series... they went and met certain women who had been through it and sat with them and talked to them about it and tried to learn from their experiences.

“It’s going to be a harrowing series, but hopefully it will be drama at its best, that’s what we’re hoping for anyway. It’s set in a fictional village in the west of Ireland, and obviously the events that happened are fictional.

“It’s based around what turns out to be a mother and baby home that was in this fictional village. It’s the effect that had on the village around it. Not just in the present day, but over the 40/50 years that it was situated there, and women went through it.

“It’s fairly heavy stuff, but brilliantly written and two great directors, led by Ruth and Daryl, and a brilliant Irish cast with the likes of Hilda Fay; Dermot Crowley is in there too.

“It’s such a great cast and it was a joy to be a part of. That took me from October until the end of March.”

Simon is currently starring in Arthur Miller penned play The Price in Dublin’s Gate theatre, which is about two sons, one a policeman and the other a doctor, dealing with their late father’s estate.

The actor’s own mother died when he was 19, while his father passed away when he was aged 26.

“It’s amazing that it’s written in 1967 and that’s it’s still so relevant to this date, it’s mad,” he says of the play.

“That emotion is always there no matter what the place, because they’re [his parents] not there. They never saw their grandchildren, they never saw me and my brother getting married, that’s the stuff that really pinches.”

Simon’s father Billy had a trade as a printer, but he was also a talented showband star, playing clarinet, saxophone and singing lead vocals.

“He played with a band called the Rebel Showband,” Simon says.

“I found a few old photographs online. They used to have standing residencies in various hotels and dance halls around the country.

“The printers had a half day on a Friday, then they’d jump in the car and play on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday.

“Music was a big passion of his. He was also the lead vocal in the band, so that’s probably where I got my love of music from.”

Simon grew up in Raheny on Dublin’s northside and now lives in Lusk in north Co Dublin with his wife Lisa and their four young sons.

He has also recently written a 126,000-word novel.

“I’m on the hunt for a publisher. I’ve been 18 months trying to get it out to various people and get it published. It’s contemporary crime fiction,” he reveals.

“It centres around a collection of paintings that were stolen in 1942 from an apartment in Paris, and it revolves around that collection of paintings and who they belonged to and who now has them in their possession and where they are.”

Simon’s laughs when asked if he may appear in EastEnders next, given he’s had roles in Coronation Street and Emmerdale in the past.

“I need EastEnders to have the trilogy,” he chortles. “I’d probably get a letter from the King for it.”

He adds that there may even be a chance of returning some day to TV presenting.

“Never say never,” he smiles. “In this game, you could be dressed as a tomato one day in a commercial and the next playing a priest in a rural drama, so I have never closed the door in my life. Once it puts food on the table, bring it on.”