Showband star Paddy Cole to return to Sunshine Radio after battling illness

Showband legend Paddy Cole reveals that he’s set to return to his show on Sunshine Radio more than a year after revealing that he’s battling a serious illness.

The much-loved singer and sax player was last year forced to cancel live performances and his top-rated two-hour Sunday morning show on Sunshine to undergo treatment.

However, The Paddy Cole Show has continued to run every Sunday with Sunshine presenter Joe Harrington filling in for the entertainer, who picked the content.

Today, Paddy Cole joined Joe for a surprise announcement that he is ready to get back behind the mic to do a one-hour programme.

“I’m doing okay health-wise, thank God, and I’d like to contribute a bit more to the show, but I think two hours might be a wee bit too long,” Paddy told Joe on air.

“I know that you have been keeping the ship going in my absence. I’m suggesting a one-hour show from 9am to 10am with all the popular features - the Big Band slot, songs from the shows, the musicals, the comedy slot…they are all very popular.

“I look forward to contributing a bit more to the show. In the meantime, thanks a million Joe for keeping the show going, you’re playing a blinder.”

Joe Harrington then announced that Paddy’s new Sunday morning show on Sunshine will be called The Paddy Cole Hour and will run from 9am to 10am.

“We will keep the big band slot, the music from the movies and the musicals and, of course, the comedy slot as well…and your own selection of music. It’s been a pleasure to keep things going for you to get back.

“Hopefully at a later stage you’ll be back to two hours, but I totally understand why you want to just present the one hour and we’ll do it as soon as possible. The sooner you’re back the better

“We really appreciate you doing that because everybody knows and understands that you have gone through a battle which, fingers crossed, you are winning that battle. Everybody is behind you and we are looking forward to you now getting back on air as soon as possible, which is great.”

In an interview with the Sunday World last year at the Paddy Cole Golf Classic in aid of the Make-A-Wish children’s charity, Paddy said: “I now have a medical challenge. I’m being treated and I am facing it with a positive attitude.

"The kids are an inspiration to me. You think you’re bad until you see those kids. But it’s encouraging the way they handle it. It’s very encouraging for me and I intend to handle it very well also.”

The iconic Irish musician has had an incredible career in show business going back to the 1960s with The Capitol Showband who packed out the ballrooms around Ireland in that era.