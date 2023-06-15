Shelbourne goalie enters the Love Island villa in shock episode

Will the 6ft 2in keeper be a safe pair of hands?

Scott has been living in Dublin for over a year and is the club's reserve keeper

Shelbourne will be without Scott's services for the forseeable future

Love Island turned to Glove Island last night as Shelbourne goalie Scott Van-der-Sluis became the latest lothario to enter the villa.

Van-der-Sluis was born in Wales but has been playing for Shelbourne FC since last year.

The 6ftn 2in shot stopper will no doubt be a hit with the ladies but why did he take a break from football for this show? On entering he said: “Football is all I’ve ever done, all I’ve ever known. So, this is a new and exciting opportunity for a change up in life.

“I’ll bring a bit of banter, be cheeky, and I’m a flirt! I’ve a very, very strong personality so if I see anything I don’t agree with, there’ll definitely be fireworks!”

Asked why anyone would date him he simply said: “Tall, dark, handsome and I’m a goalkeeper, so I’m good with my hands! Oh and don’t make eye contact with me, because you may fall in love.”

Scott joins the rest of the singles looking for love on the eight-week show exclaiming: “I’ve been single through my own choice, as well as circumstances. I’ve moved around a lot with football and I’ve been based in Dublin playing football for over a year.

“I’ve been single for 3 and a half years, so it’s been a while so I’m ready and open to anything!

“My family would say that I’m very well-spoken and very diplomatic, I’m good at breaking up situations. If someone is in the wrong, I'll call them out on it. I’m a person that you can always turn to for advice.”

And before he strutted in he admitted: “I was the youngest goalkeeper to ever play with the Welsh national team! I also got a call when I was 16 and playing at Swansea from the Welsh goalkeeper coach inviting me to train with the first team.

“I got to sit and have dinner with Aaron Ramsey and the Welsh football team! I was in awe, when the year before they got to the Euro finals, they were my idols.”

Scott will join Dublin real estate agent Catherine Agbaje who is currently paired up with business owner Andre Furtado and has proved to be one of the main characters in the series so far.

