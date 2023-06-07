Shelbourne FC goalkeeper Scott Van-der-Sluis tipped to enter Love Island
Scott was born in Wales and joined the Dublin club as a reserve goalkeeper last June.
SHELBOURNE goalkeeper Scott Van-der-Sluis is being tipped to enter Love Island in the coming days.
TV insiders claim the League of Ireland footballer is being lined up as one of the hunks set to spice things up in the villa in Majorca.
Scott was born in Wales and joined the Dublin club as a reserve goalkeeper last June, but has signed on for at least another year to the club managed by former Ireland legend Damian Duff.
He has so far though made no first-team appearances in the league for the Shels, whose first-choice goalie is currently Conor Kearns.
However, on August 26 he made his debut for Shels, keeping a clean sheet in a 4-0 FAI Cup win against Bonagee United.
Dishy Scott, who towers at 6’2”, previously had a youth career at Manchester United, Liverpool and Swansea City.
His senior career includes spells at several Welsh clubs, including Swansea City and Bangor City, while he has also represented Wales at underage level.
Scott was brought up by his Dutch mother in Wales, which explains his last name. He is the younger brother of former professional footballer Jamie Reed
"Scott has only trained with us this week but has already impressed us greatly,” Duff said on Scott’s initial introduction to the club.
“He has all the attributes we want from a goalkeeper so that is why the deal has been done so quickly. He is very ambitious and was eager to come to the LOI which speaks volumes about Shelbourne and the league."
Dublin real estate agent Catherine Agbaje is also appearing on this year’s show, which kicked off on Monday.
The 22-year-old is currently paired up with business owner Andre Furtado and has proved to be one of the main characters in the series so far.
Catherine will go on her first date in tonight’s episode on Virgin Media One at 9pm.
