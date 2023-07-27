‘She was an icon’ – Global stars unite in grief after death of Sinead O’Connor (56)

Stars of music, film and entertainment add their voices to sadness at Sinead’s passing

Sinead O'Connor tearing up a picture of the Pope on Saturday Night Live in 1992

Gay Byrne and Sinéad O'Connor on the 'Late Late Show' in May 1999. Photo: David Conachy

Sinead O'Connor takes to the stage for the finale of the Africa Day celebrations at Dublin Castle PIC Niall Carson/PA

Musicians and stars from across the globe have united in grief and paid tribute following the death of iconic Irish singer Sinead O’Connor.

Some of the biggest names in music and entertainment have added their voices to the chorus of sadness following the Dubliner’s passing at just 56 yesterday.

President Michael D Higgins led tributes to the singer in Ireland as he said that Ireland had lost one of its “greatest and gifted” composers”.

Sinead’s unique voice and musical talent made her a global star after her haunting version of “Nothing Compares 2U” rocketed her to fame in 1990.

Sinead O'Connor in profile

Last night, in a statement, the singer’s family confirmed her death and said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Canadian singer Singer Bryan Adams was one of the first to pay tribute to Sinead, saying he loved working with her.

"RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family," he said.

Sinead O’Connor had a long history of activism (PA)

The 56-year-old singer released her first album, The Lion and the Cobra in 1987.

Shane MacGowan and his wife Victoria Mary Clarke said: “We don't really have words for this but we want to thank you Sinead for your love and your friendship and your compassion and your humour and your incredible music. We pray that you are at peace now with your beautiful boy."

In a series of tweets, actor Russell Crowe recalled a chance encounter with Sinead last year while enjoying a pint outside a pub in Dalkey.

He wrote: “Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us.

"Puffy parker zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf. One of my new friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up and pursued the woman. Thirty metres down the road the friend and the woman embraced and he waived me over. There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness “oh, it’s you Russell”.

"She came with us back to the table and sat in the cold and ordered a hot tea. In a conversation without fences we roamed through the recent Dublin heatwave, local politics, American politics, the ongoing fight for indigenous recognition in many places, but particularly in Australia, her warm memory of New Zealand, faith, music, movies and her brother the writer. I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine.

"When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights.

“We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman.

“Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad."

Sinead O'Connor pictured in 2021. Photo: David Conachy

American singer and classical musician Tori Amos has remembered Sinead O'Connor as a "force of nature".

Alongside a photo of the Irish singer performing on stage, she added: "A brilliant songwriter & performer whose talent we will not see the like of again.

"Such passion, such intense presence & a beautiful soul, who battled her own personal demons courageously.

"Be at peace dear Sinead, you will forever be in our hearts."

Sinéad O'Connor in 1995. Photo: Terry O'Neill/Getty

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan said that Sinead was a unique artist and person.

He said: "Fiercely honest and sweet and funny, she was talented in ways I'm not sure she completely understood. But Sinead stands alone as a figure from our generation who was always true to the piercing voice within and without."

While, English reggae and pop band UB40 said on social media: "Very sad to hear of the passing of singer and activist Sinéad O'Connor at only 56. So often troubled, always courageous, outspoken and controversial. She was an icon."

English musician Yusuf/Cat Stevens said: "Sad to hear of the passing of sister Shuhada Sadaqat, also known as Sinéad O'Connor. She was a tender soul, may God, Most Merciful, grant her ever lasting peace."

US rapper Flavor Flav hailed Sinead O'Connor as a "legend that's gone too soon".

In a tweet on behalf of his group Public Enemy, he said: "The passing of Sinead O'Conner breaks my heart.

"She was very supportive of Public Enemy and she was a legend that's gone too soon."

Gay Byrne and Sinéad O'Connor on the 'Late Late Show' in May 1999. Photo: David Conachy

Frontman of the Charlatans Tim Burgess paid tribute to the Sinead’s “punk spirit” in a touching tribute.

"Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace."

Meanwhile, British singer Alison Moyet said Sinéad O'Connor had a voice that "cracked stone with force & by increment".

In a post on Twitter, she wrote: "Heavy hearted at the loss of Sinéad O'Connor.

"Wanted to reach out to her often but didn't. I remember her launch.

"Astounding presence. Voice that cracked stone with force & by increment.

"As beautiful as any girl around & never traded on that card. I Loved that about her. Iconoclast."

Separately, Outlander star Caitriona Balfe thanked Sinéad O'Connor for "sharing your soul with us" as she paid tribute.

The Irish actress posted a close-up photo to Instagram of the late singer staring down the lens of the camera and wrote: "I hope you are at peace... and with your baby boy.

"Thank you for sharing your soul with us and soothing us with your incredible voice beautiful Sinéad."

Nothing Compares will be released on Sky Documentaries and streaming service Now on Saturday (PA)

Last night, President Higgins described the sadness that swept across the country after the news broke of her untimely death.

He saidt: “May I send my deepest condolences to Sinéad O’Connor’s father John, the members of her family and to all those with whom she shared her life.

“My first reaction on hearing the news of Sinéad’s loss was to remember her extraordinarily beautiful, unique voice. What was striking in all of the recordings she made and in all of her appearances was the authenticity of the performance, while her commitment to the delivery of the song and its meaning was total.

“To those of us who had the privilege of knowing her, one couldn’t but always be struck by the depth of her fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention, no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been.

“What Ireland has lost at such a relatively young age is one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her.

“The way in which she was able to move across the different forms of the arts was a singular achievement, as was the way her voice went around the world and how it was received. Her accomplishments included a body of work for film through the production of perfectly chosen and widely acclaimed lyrics.”

He said that Sinéad O’Connor’s voice and delivery was in so many different ways original, extraordinary and left one with a deep impression that to have accomplished all she did while carrying the burden which she did was a powerful achievement in its own way.

“Her contribution joins those great achievements of Irish women who contributed to our lives, its culture and its history in their own unique but unforgettable ways.

“May her spirit find the peace she sought in so many different ways,” he said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also paid tribute to the musical icon, saying: “Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music. Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a hAnam.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was “devastated to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor”.

“One of our greatest musical icons, and someone deeply loved by the people of Ireland, and beyond,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Our hearts goes out to her children, her family, friends and all who knew and loved her.”

Broadcaster and new Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty said on social media: “Just heartbreaking. She was the truth way before most of us knew where to look. Rest in peace, Sinéad.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Arena last night, music journalist Dave Fanning paid an emotional tribute to the singer, who he interviewed first at the very start of her career.

He said she was “an angel in that interview” and over the years she was “very distinctive, very fiery… just fantastic” and “completely her own woman”.

“She made the Prince song one of the greatest loves songs of all time,” he said.

“She went through so many different kinds of things music wise, then with all the rest… but as a person, I mean, my god like everything she did, she was just so her own person. Sure, the fiery temperament, the heartache of growing up in the family falling apart etc, the Dublin music scene and all the rest she was involved in.”

“The last thing she did I think was probably the thing we gave her recently of the Choice Music Award. So, she was thrilled to get the very first kind of famous album award, and she was in a really good mood that night and she was so lovely. Her son had died some time before that, called Shane, and as she dedicated the whole thing to the refugee community and walked offstage, smiling.”

One of Sinéad O'Connor's former talent managers Steve Zapp, of International Talent Booking, told the Sunday World that she was " most talented and inspiring people" he ever met.

"I was lucky enough to get the chance to work for a while with the incredible Sinead - a legend, huge spirit who was never frightened to speak her mind and one of the most talented and inspiring people that I’ve ever had the honour to meet. I’ll treasure that time forever and send my heartfelt condolences to Sinead’s family and all that were touched by her life," he said.

On his Facebook account Riverdance star Michael Flatley wrote: Dear Sinéad, I pray your troubled soul is at peace. May you sing now with the angels in heaven. God rest your soul.”

American rapper and actor Ice T paid tribute saying she “stood for something”.

In a Twitter post, he wrote: “Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy”, accompanied by a praying hands emoji.

Former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubriday said he spoke to O’Connor very recently and he is “devastated by the awful news”.

Mr Tubridy shared a picture of the pair with his mother on his Instagram account and under it he wrote: "We spoke days ago and she was as kind, powerful, passionate, determined and decent as ever.

"This photo is from the night I went with my mum to see her in Vicar St. Rest in peace Sinéad, you were ahead of your time and deserve whatever peace comes you[r] way.”

On Twitter, author Marian Keyes has paid tribute to Sinead O'Connor, the "amazing, brave, beautiful, unique wonder".

She wrote: "Oh lord, this is heartbreaking. How she suffered.

"Poor, poor Sinead. Rest in peace, you amazing, brave, beautiful, unique wonder."

Sinéad O’Connor was the third of Sean and Marie O’Connor’s five children.

The 1990 the release of her second album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got made her an international star.

Sinead O’Connor in 1998 (Peter Jordan/PA)

The album included a hardly known song written by Prince – Nothing Compares 2 U – and it shot to the top of the charts bringing Sinéad four Grammy Award nominations for Best Album, Best Song, Best Female Vocalist and Best Alternative Album.

She was a mother of four, and was predeceased by her son Shane who died by suicide last year.

In a message posted on her Twitter account last week, O’Connor said her late son Shane was the “love of my life, the lamp of my soul”.

She cancelled a run of shows last year, including an appearance at the Galway Arts Festival due to her enduring grief over the tragic loss of her son.

O’Connor shared the news of Shane’s death on Twitter the previous January, saying: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My Baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”