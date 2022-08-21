Sharon Horgan jokes she asks herself 'why did I write that’ after uncomfortable storylines

“Sometimes, I’m really like, “Why did I write that?” I regret it afterwards.

Sharon Horgan has revealed she often curses herself for the uncomfortable story-lines she ends up playing out in her TV shows.

The showrunner of series like Catastrophe and Pulling has played the lead roles in many of her own creations.

But she told the Hollywood Reporterthe acting part of the process doesn’t come into her mind “in the slightest” while she’s writing the scripts.

“Sometimes, I’m really like, “Why did I write that?” I regret it afterwards.

“On a micro, silly level, why would I put myself in a bikini?

“Now I’ve got to go on a diet for two months. Why would I have two pages of crying? That’s really hard to do.

“ If I thought about it, I would curb the story too much. So I just don’t think about it at all until I’m doing it. Then, I curse myself.”

Sharon’s latest venture, Bad Sisters, is an adaptation of a Flemish drama about five sisters who agree to murder one’s misogynist husband.

The series, which also stars Eva Hewson, Sarah Greene, Claes Bang and Eva Birthistle, sees Horgan on screen as the eldest sister.

She said: “I love the sisters in the original, that dynamic of a five-headed monster.”

The Motherhood creator said she had envisaged writing at her current stage in life after wrapping Catastrophe.

“I’m in my 50s now. I’m divorced. My children are becoming grown-ups. Everything’s changing in my life. I thought I wanted to write about that. That’s really fertile ground.

“But I found that I was too close to it. To turn anything tragic into comedy, it needs time and space.

“And I was already worrying about repeating myself. I didn’t want to get too navel-gazey and indulgent — like using TV as therapy.”

Sharon noted that the biggest difference between working in the UK and America was the size of the budgets.

“It all feels very similar now, except budgets. In the UK, you have tiny budgets — sometimes 10 times less. But even so, you always run out of money. It doesn’t matter whether you were making a $4 million episode or a $400,000 episode.”

She said she has learned not to overload herself with TV projects after her experience of spending stints away from home working on Divorce while writing Catastrophe.

She said: “I work really hard but remember that it’s just a TV show.”