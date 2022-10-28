Shania Twain to make Irish comeback at the 3Arena next September

The five-time Grammy award winner will play a Dublin date at the 3Arena on 19 September 2023 – and fans are already excited.

Shania Twain has announced she is making her return to Ireland for the first time in five years.

The five-time Grammy award winner will play a Dublin date at the 3Arena on 19 September 2023 – and fans are already excited.

Rumours of the Man! I Feel like a Woman! star embarking on another tour have been swirling for months.

The news was finally confirmed today, with tickets going on sale next Friday 4 November at 10am.

A ticket to see the music icon perform her hits – old and new – cost €76.50.

Shania Twain

For every ticket told, €1.50 will go to her charity Shania Kids Can that works with kids in times of economic hardship.

The organisation makes sure struggling kids get the right meals, academic support and mental health support.

Shania dropped her latest single Waking Up Dreaming last month, already grabbing 1.8million Spotify streams and a big buzz around her next album.

Vulture gave the new tune a rave review, saying it is “a motivational, synth-laden pop-rocker with few of the country touches you’d expect from Twain, all of the glamour.”

Queen of Me will release on February 3 but every fan who pre-orders the album will receive a special presale code for Shania’s 2023 tour.

Shania continues to be one of the world’s most popular artists, with over 100 million global album sales and 330 million streams in the UK alone.

One fan reacted to Shania’s Dublin trip on Twitter, saying “excuse me while I scream” as the news broke.

Another said they were about to “sob” at the thought of the country fusion star arriving in the capital.

The news of the gig comes just as other global stars also seem to be flocking to play in Ireland.

This morning, Olly Murs and George Ezra announced summer concert dates for Cork.

Murs will play Live at the Marquee on July 9 while Ezra takes to the stage at Musgrave Park on June 11.

The ‘Budapest’ and ‘Shotgun’ star is just the latest in a big name line-up for the stadium.

Paolo Nutini is making an appearance at the stadium on June 14 while Florence + the Machine, The Chemical Brothers, Kodaline and The 2 Johnnies also join in on the star-studded summer gigs.