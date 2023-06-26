Shane’s MacGowan’s sister lifts lid on bond she and famous brother have after all these years

Siobhan has now released her second novel, The Graces

Shane and Siobhan (second left and second right) in their younger years

SHANE MacGowan’s sister Siobhan has opened up about the amazing bond between the only siblings.

Legendary singer Shane and author Siobhan may be five years in age apart but both played major parts in the early success of The Pogues.

Siobhan (60) and Shane (65) were raised by their father Maurice and late mother Therese initially in London and later spent part of their adult life in Co. Tipperary.

“I was at all the early Pogues gigs and I did all their posters and flyers and all that sort of stuff, so I was right in there with them when they were doing all that stuff. We were very close when they started off,” she says.

Shane and Siobhan with their parents

“I visited Shane this week and we talked for three hours about old times and people we knew way back, and laughing about things and laughing about songs.

“We were singing a couple of lines of Raglan Road together, I think we get on really well – especially as you get older.

“Like, he’s 65 this year and I turned 60 this year. We are as mature as we are ever going to be. I think we are both a bit more mellow than we used to be.”

Two of the original eight members of The Pogues, Phil Chevron and Daryl Hunt, have sadly died and their deaths and others close to Siobhan have made her reflect on life.

“Once you get to your 40s you start to lose people close to you and it does put things in perspective – you never know what’s around the corner,” she confirms.

Back in the 1980s, Siobhan also reviewed gigs, albums and singles for the popular publications like Smash Hits and Record Mirror.

“Neil Tennant used to be working in Smash Hits office before he joined the Pet Shop Boys, I just saw him hanging around the office when I used to go in,” she recollects.

“I remember I took my dad to a Lick the Tins’ gig. They had that up-tempo version of Can’t Help Falling in Love,” she recalls when asked about their dad Maurice.

“Dad is in good health and good spirits. He’s 93 now. He’s still very involved in everything. He still listens to music and he’s very interested in politics and still reads. He still does a bit of translation of Greek,” she smiles.

Siobhan is also drawn to music. ​

“I used to like writing the songs but I was never really into the performance,” she admits.

Shane and Siobhan (second left and second right) in their younger years

For a couple of years in the early 1990s, she was also Van Morrison’s personal assistant.

​ “He took me to all these places I’d never been before, I hadn’t been to America before. I met Blues legends like John Lee Hooker and Jimmy Wells and Jimmy Witherspoon. I sang with John Lee Hooker and Van in John Lee Hooker’s kitchen and I danced with them. I just had the most amazing time.”

Siobhan lives in Co. Tipperary with her plumber husband Anthony, who she has been with for 29 years.

“When I used go and visit mum and dad in Nenagh he was a friend of a mutual friend. I never did dream about having kids, I used to dream about writing books,” she says.

She has now released her second novel, The Graces.

Shane and Siobhan

“It’s set in Dublin at the turn of the 20th century,” she says. “It’s about a woman called Rosaleen Moore, who is born with the sight, so she’s a seer. She said like her grandmother to be touched by The Graces.

“When her seeing involves her in a scandal she flees from her native Clare to Eccles Street, her aunt Ellen’s boarding house. There she is taken in by a group of spiritualists and she becomes famed as a mystic.

“But it starts when she’s dying and she makes one last extraordinary prophecy, which makes her a legend. She also makes a revelation that resurrects an old tragedy, and a heinous crime, that a once-loved abbot who’s imprisoned, confessed to, but she tells something else about that crime.”

Siobhan confirms she delved into her own family history to get some inspiration.

“It’s inspired by my paternal grandparents and my dad, because I was handed down a lot of stories by my dad and my grandparents about Dublin and all that kind of thing,” she says.​

Siobhan says that the grandmother in The Graces, foresees the death of her youngest son, which is something that Siobhan said her own ancestor did. ​

“My maternal great grandmother, Maggie, she did that, she foresaw the death of her youngest son and I’ve stuck to that faithfully in the book, I’ve only changed the name.

“I think every one of us has had what we call instinct, it depends how far you think it goes.”