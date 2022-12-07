Shane MacGowan's wife Victoria gives update as he is ‘treated for an infection’

Victoria had asked fans for their “prayers and healing vibes” earlier this week as The Pogues frontman returned “to hospital again.”

Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke has updated fans on The Pogues’ singer’s health after he was admitted to hospital earlier this week.

She had asked fans for their “prayers and healing vibes” as her husband returned “to hospital again.”

Taking to Twitter to share an update last night, Victoria thanked fans before revealing what happened Shane.

"I just wanted to thank everyone who has been sending good wishes,” she said.

"He is being treated for an infection and the doctors are confident that he will be OK. I am just incredibly grateful to them and to all of you."

She shared a series of heart emojis as followers celebrated.

"So pleased,” one wrote, while another said they were “delighted with the news.”

Please send prayers and healing vibes to @ShaneMacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!! Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n4TUCHCVOq — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) December 5, 2022

The singer has been in a wheelchair permanently as a result of accidents in 2016 and 2020.

He now has a fulltime carer since a fall that broke his pelvis in 2016.

His wife Victoria said the accident was brought on by his attempting of a “complicated dance move.”

In late 2020, he suffered a knee injury and torn ligaments from which he has never fully recovered.

In a rare interview with The Guardian earlier this year, he was described as looking “better than he used to” after decades of alcohol and drug use.

He credits an intervention by fellow Irish artist Sinéad O’Connor for bringing him out of his heroin addiction in 2000.

Earlier this year, Shane celebrated his new documentary 'A Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan' with a party in the Light House Cinema in Smithfield.

The film, made by Julien Temple, dives into the life of Shane MacGowan, best known as the lead singer and songwriter of The Pogues, who famously combined traditional Irish music with the energy of punk rock.

The documentary features unseen archival footage from the band and his family.