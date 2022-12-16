Shane MacGowan's wife thanks fans for support as he returns home from hospital
The 64-year-old was able to leave hospital just in time to see France beat Morocco 2-0 in yesterday’s World Cup semi-final.
Shane MacGowan’s wife has announced that he has returned home from hospital after suffering a nasty infection.
Victoria Mary Clarke took to Instagram at the beginning of the month to ask for “prayers and healing vibes” after the Pogues frontman was admitted to hospital once again.
She shared an update on his condition on Tuesday, saying she hoped he would be discharged the next day, revealed on Wednesday that he had finally made it home.
Victoria (56) was delighted to have Shane back at their home in Ballsbridge, Dublin and shared a photo of him wearing a fluffy black ushanka hat and a pair of black Wayfarer Ray Ban sunglasses.
She wrote: “Shane is home and we are going to watch the football! Thank you everyone who has been messaging and blessings to everyone who has a loved one in hospital and who is in hospital themselves and blessings to the doctors and nurses!”
Shane is home and we are going to watch the football ⚽️! Thank you 🙏 everyone who has been messaging and blessings to everyone who has a loved one in hospital and who is in hospital themselves and blessings to the doctors and nurses! @ShaneMacGowan pic.twitter.com/sm5gPFcnDB— @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) December 14, 2022
Victoria previously told fans on Twitter that Shane was being treated for “an infection and the doctors are confident that he will be ok” after he was admitted to hospital on December 5.
Speaking about his hospitalisation, she told The Sunday Independent that she noticed his eye getting “red and closed over”.
“The hospital explained to me that shingles can go into your brain and that’s what happened to Shane so now they want to keep him in on a drip for two weeks,” she said.
“I was absolutely terrified. You don’t know what is going to happen, do you? You just don’t know”.
The musician is confined to a wheelchair following accidents in 2016 and again in 2020.
He now has a fulltime carer after he fell and broke his pelvis in 2016 while reportedly doing “a complicated dance move” according to his wife and in late 2020 broke his knee and tore his ligaments; injuries from which he has never recovered.
