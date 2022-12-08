Shane MacGowan's wife says she is 'overwhelmed' as The Pogues star remains in hospital

Doctors “are confident the star will be OK” though Victoria has confessed the whole situation has taken a toll on her.

Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke has revealed how “overwhelmed” she has been since The Pogues’ frontman was admitted to hospital.

The singer (64) is being treated for an infection and doctors are "confident that he will be okay,” she revealed this week.

Despite the positive diagnosis, Victoria has confessed the whole situation has taken a toll on her.

"Shane is in hospital now and I have been feeling the full range of feelings including desperate and hopeless and overwhelmed and anxious and everything else that a human feels,” she told followers on Instagram.

"It’s not so much of a challenge to stay positive and connected with your angels when life is going well and things are fun but when the shit hits the fan and you are challenged by illness or anything that disrupts your ease it’s not going to be smooth sailing!”

She thanked fans for their well wishes and said she is “tuning in to the angels” and “taking each moment as it comes” while her husband recovers.

“And I am sending love to everyone who is going through any kind of challenge at the moment,” she added.

"We are all supporting each other and we are all doing our best and we are moving in the right direction.”

The Fairytale of New York star was brought to hospital this week in his latest health setback.

The singer fell and broke his pelvis in 2016, and shortly after this he broke his knee, tearing ligaments, two injuries he never fully recovered from.

His wife Victoria said the accident was brought on by his attempting of a “complicated dance move.”

In a rare interview with The Guardian earlier this year, he was described as looking “better than he used to” after decades of alcohol and drug use.

He credits an intervention by fellow Irish artist Sinéad O’Connor for bringing him out of his heroin addiction in 2000.