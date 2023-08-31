Shane MacGowan’s Pogues bandmate Spider Stacy visits him in hospital

The singer is continuing to receive care since he was admitted to hospital last month

The singer is continuing to receive care since he was admitted to hospital last month and a spate of famous faces have dropped in to wish him well, including Daniel O’Donnell and Imelda May.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, Shane’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke revealed that his latest visitor was none other than Pogues singer and tin whistle player Spider Stacy.

The handsome ⁦@spiderstacy⁩ ⁦@poguesofficial⁩ popped in to see ⁦@ShaneMacGowan⁩ yesterday and things are looking very positive! Really hoping he can get home soon! pic.twitter.com/p5lXa1MreZ — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) August 31, 2023

Stacy, whose real name is Peter Richard Stacy, lay beside his pal and bandmate on the hospital bed as the pair grinned for the photo.

Victoria also gave an update on her husband’s health and said that she hopes he can leave the hospital soon.

She wrote: “The handsome ⁦@spiderstacy @poguesofficial popped in to see ⁦@ShaneMacGowan yesterday and things are looking very positive! Really hoping he can get home soon!”

Victoria hasn't revealed the reasons behind Shane's current stint in hospital, but the singer was previously treated for viral encephalitis.

Victoria recently posted a lengthy message on Instagram about she deals with the difficulties that come with health issues and life’s struggles to stay positive.

“A lot of the time life goes on as normal but sometimes things happen to shake things up and not necessarily in ways that you want,” she wrote.

“We have had some pretty scary health challenges in our family recently and it has been showing me that the idea of just trusting and going with the flow is not easy.

“The natural reaction for most of us when we are in a scary situation and a loved one is in danger of dying is to totally freak out and imagine the worst and it can be hard to stay positive and stay calm and strong and not collapse in a blubbering heap.”

Victoria mentioned how important it is she feels to have faith that things are going to work out in the end.

“I have noticed that if you allow yourself to cry and to feel all of the fear and even to collapse, and you don’t judge yourself for your feelings and you have compassion for yourself and everyone else around you even in the really dark moments it’s like that is the real meaning of going with the flow.

“Trusting that things will somehow work out doesn’t mean you have to pretend that you are not afraid.

“It means that you can trust yourself to be anything you need to be and feel anything that you feel and if you stay connected to your heart without telling yourself that you are doing it wrong, you can find that your heart responds by being far more full of love and courage and appreciation and compassion than you thought possible,” Victoria concluded.