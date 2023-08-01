Shane MacGowan visited by musician pals as he recuperates in hospital

“Great to see Cronin, Shane was very happy to see you!”

Shane MacGowan has been pictured in hospital with his musician pals Cronin as he continues his recovery.

His wife Victoria Mary Clarke posted the image on social media from his hospital bed, where The Pogues legend is seen with a yellow tube in his nose.

“Great to see Cronin, Shane was very happy to see you!” Victoria captioned the photo.

Victoria hasn't revealed the reasons behind Shane's current stint in hospital, but the singer was previously treated for viral encephalitis.

Cronin is the musical project from Irish brothers Jonathon and Michael Cronin whose album ‘A View From The Next Room’ is available online. Their sound is described as an invigorating mix of Nick Cave, the Bunnymen and classic guitar music.

Their Facebook page reveals a poignant picture of Sinéad O’Connor, who sadly died last week.

Victoria recently posted a lengthy message on Instagram about she deals with the difficulties that come with health issues and life’s struggles to stay positive.

“A lot of the time life goes on as normal but sometimes things happen to shake things up and not necessarily in ways that you want,” she wrote.

“We have had some pretty scary health challenges in our family recently and it has been showing me that the idea of just trusting and going with the flow is not easy.

“The natural reaction for most of us when we are in a scary situation and a loved one is in danger of dying is to totally freak out and imagine the worst and it can be hard to stay positive and stay calm and strong and not collapse in a blubbering heap.”

Victoria mentioned how important it is she feels to have faith that things are going to work out in the end.

“I have noticed that if you allow yourself to cry and to feel all of the fear and even to collaps, and you don’t judge yourself for your feelings and you have compassion for yourself and everyone else around you even in the really dark moments it’s like that is the real meaning of going with the flow.

“Trusting that things will somehow work out doesn’t mean you have to pretend that you are not afraid.

“It means that you can trust yourself to be anything you need to be and feel anything that you feel and if you stay connected to your heart without telling yourself that you are doing it wrong, you can find that your heart responds by being far more full of love and courage and appreciation and compassion than you thought possible,” Victoria concluded.

