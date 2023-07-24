Shane MacGowan smiles in hospital as wife Victoria shares health update

The Pogues legend (65) has been treated for viral encephalitis — an uncommon and serious condition in which the brain becomes swollen – since last December.

Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke at their home in Ballsbridge. Picture: Frank McGrath

Shane MacGowan’s wife has shared an image of the singer smiling from his hospital bed as he recovers from a spell in intensive care.

The Pogues legend (65) has been treated for viral encephalitis — an uncommon and serious condition in which the brain becomes swollen – since last December.

The Fairytale of New York singer then contracted shingles while in hospital, remaining there for just over a week before returning home in time for Christmas.

His wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, informed fans that Shane spent several days in the intensive care unit and is currently in hospital again over an unspecified health issue.

Ms Clarke shared an image of the smiling couple in MacGowan’s hospital room on Twitter this evening. With the post she wrote: “I just wanted to thank everyone who is sending love ❤️ and prayers for ⁦@ShaneMacGowan we really appreciate it and bless all of you and anyone anywhere who is having health challenges! ⁦@poguesofficial”

Ms Clarke confirmed the news of the Pogues singer’s ICU stay in an interview with the Irish Sunday Mirror.

“He is still in hospital but he is doing well and being looked after. I didn’t want to worry people. He is out of the ICU and doing well,” she said.

According to reports, Shane has been receiving treatment in a Dublin hospital since late June as his health battle continues.

The singer requires a wheelchair and a full-time carer after breaking his pelvis in 2016 before breaking his knee and tearing his ligaments in 2020.

Last month, Victoria Mary appeared to hint that her husband suffered another health setback in a post on social media.

She said: “There has been a lot of turbulence in my life recently and it’s been very emotional and also scary.

“But this past few days I have noticed that even though there’s a LOT of fear there is also a huge amount of love and support and incredible blessings.

“I think that our minds can be VERY resistant to change and to having our lives shaken up and rearranged and we need to be very gentle and patient with ourselves...

“It’s a challenge to stay present with your feelings.

“Thank you to everyone who has been supporting me and @shanemacgowanofficial.”