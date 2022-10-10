Shane MacGowan reveals he would 'wave willy’ at passing trains from Bono’s house

“Bono put in a glass roof and wall,” MacGowan (64) told British newspaper The Times. “I used to wave my willy at the train as it passed and hope that they thought it was Bono’s.”

POGUES legend Shane MacGowan has revealed how he once rented a property owned by Bono and would shake his manhood at passing trains hoping that passengers would think it was the U2 frontman flashing them.

Bono has a guest house at his home overlooking the bay and DART line at Killiney on Dublin’s southside.

The Fairytale of New York singer’s partner, Victoria Mary Clarke, told the paper that Bono eventually asked them to leave.

“Bono was very patient,” she says. “We had the police round all the time because Shane kept setting off the alarm. Eventually he asked us to move out.”

Shane MacGowan

In the same interview, MacGowan says he discovered drinking at the age of four. By the age of eight he was conducting conversations with the farmyard animals after getting hold of a bottle of whiskey.

“My uncle who looked after the farm would bring me bottles of Guinness from the boozer,” Shane reveals. “I would drink them very slowly as the night went on and feel better and better.”

MacGowan says he loved the early days of the Pogues and it was all very exciting until they had a monster hit with Fairytale of New York. “Everything was exciting,” Shane says. “The first time we stayed in a hotel and discovered room service – that was exciting. We took Irish music and speeded it up a bit, which you can hear in A Pair of Brown Eyes – exciting. It changed our lives.

“Once Fairytale got big it was really boring and you get real sick of it. You’re walking out on stage and they’re applauding like mad before you’ve done anything, yeah. It gets frightening. We did loads of bad gigs, most of them in the States.”

