Shane MacGowan remembers Pogues bandmate Darryl Hunt as a ‘great person and friend’

The bassist passed away yesterday afternoon in London at the age of 72.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Shane remembered his bandmate as a “really great person and friend” in a touching post.

The 64-year-old said: “I am very very sorry that Darryl has passed away, we will all miss him, he was a really great person and friend and a great bass player.

“May he spend eternity doing whatever he wants to do in eternal bliss, and blessings to all of the Pogues and to his family and friends. Love Shane”

The Pogues also paid tribute to Darryl on their official Twitter account, writing: “We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London.

“Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022.

“‘I know you want to hear me catch my breath I love you till the end.’”

The musician was born in Hampshire, England in 1950 and began playing with The Pogues as their bass player in 1986.

He first appeared on the band’s 1988 album If I Should Fall From Grace with God, which featured their massive hit Fairytale of New York.