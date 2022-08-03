Shane Lowry appeals to Dublin Airport to help find his lost golf clubs

Lowry is the latest golfer to have his clubs go missing at Dublin Airport.

Shane Lowry has taken to social media in an attempt to be reunited with his lost golf clubs.

The 2019 Open Championship winner appealed to Dublin Airport on Twitter to help locate his missing clubs and suitcase.

The golfer is competing at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, this week.

“Can you help find my missing golf clubs and suitcase @DublinAirport?" he said.

Just over an hour later, the Offaly native issued an update and thanked Dublin Airport who confirmed that his bags were in Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and appealed to United Airlines and Aer Lingus to help get them to him in Greensboro.

“Update…Thanks to the lads at @DublinAirport who confirmed my bags are in Chicago. @AerLingus @fly2ohare @united can you help get them to me in Greensboro?” he said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Lowry is the latest golfer to have his clubs go missing at Dublin Airport.

The responsibility for lost luggage lies with individual airlines, not Dublin Airport operator, DAA.

Last month, Leona Maguire issued a similar plea online when her golf clubs went missing after she flew from Dublin to Geneva in Switzerland for the Amundi Evian Championship.

In a post on Twitter, the 27-year-old originally tweeted that the airline had “no idea where it is”.

“Really need help from someone @DublinAirport or DAA. Flew from Dublin to Geneva yesterday direct and somehow my golf bag has gone missing between check-in and take-off. @FlySWISS & @swissportNews have no idea where it is,” she said.

“Need it urgently for @EvianChamp major this week. Airtags are no help because Swiss Airlines can’t locate the bag in their system.”

But within an hour of the post appearing, a Twitter user replied that his sister, who is believed to work at Dublin Airport, had found the missing bag.

The sports star, ranked 19th in the world, replied: "Just spoke to a legend called Claire? Found the bag."

Maguire's management said her sister, former professional golfer Lisa Maguire, came to the rescue and drove a six-hour round trip to Zurich to collect the clubs.