Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker enjoys secret Christmas getaway in Donegal

The actor owns a home here with her husband Matthew Broderick

The Sex and the City actress who owns a home in the area with her husband Matthew Broderick shared a farewell to the Emerald Isle as she jetted out of the country.

The home has been in Broderick’s family for more than 40 years.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, she shared a snap of a rainbow hanging over green fields as she said: “Thank you Ireland. It was a happy (sic). Always hard to leave. But you sent us off nice.”

She last visited Ireland in August when she left quite the impression on staff at a Dublin restaurant.

Sarah was on hand to offer help at the short-staffed eatery during her visit during the summer.

The Hollywood star was visiting the ramen restaurant Soup 2 in Smithfield when she noticed the staff were rushed off their feet.

Parker was visiting Ireland with her husband Matthew Broderick and their three children, James (19), Marion and Tabitha (12).

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, owner Conor Hughes said she was one of the nicest customers they’ve had.

"She noticed we were super busy, asked if I was short-staffed, and jokingly offered to help in the kitchen, as I was cooking and running food! She seemed to know a lot about our business, and clearly had done her due diligence."

The family dined out on a fried chicken starter and ramen for their main course.

He said that they also ordered: "Cauli wings and salmon sashimi to share. I sent an extra plate of sashimi as they seemed to love the first one, this gesture was met with amazed delight. They really appreciated it. Especially the kids."

Conor said that before leaving the restaurant, the Sex and the City actress gave him a hug.

While many patrons didn’t notice the A-listers, others said hello to the actress and her famous husband.

"Both Sarah and Matthew were happy to converse with anyone and everyone,” Conor said.

"My friend Lauren bought her a cocktail which Sarah thanked her for personally as she paid at the counter."

He said that Sarah "had spent ages reading our reviews and chose us for their one meal before leaving Ireland as we 'seemed awesome’.”