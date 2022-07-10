See inside: Gerry Ryan’s widow Morah downsizes to stunning three-bed Clontarf apartment

Morah is moving to a seafront apartment after selling the family home she once shared with the tragic DJ for €1.52m

The complex where Morah bought an apartment

Gerry Ryan’s widow Morah is moving to a seafront apartment after selling the family home she once shared with the tragic DJ.

The Sunday World can reveal Morah is preparing to move into the glass-fronted apartments in the Clontarf area of north Dublin.

Morah has told friends she is downsizing to move into her new pad.

Inside a flat that was recently sold

Three of Morah’s five children have moved out of the Ryan mansion in Clontarf, where the family lived for over 30 years.

Lottie, Rex and Bonnie all married their partners in recent years and have their own marital homes.

Morah’s youngest children Elliott and Babette have been sharing the family home with her.

It is likely that Morah has bought a three-bedroom apartment to accommodate her family.

Morah Ryan has sold the house with he late husband

Just two apartments in the Seascape complex have been listed this year as having been sold up to last month.

A one-bedroom sold there in February for €480,000, while a three-bedroom in the complex sold late last month for €835,000.

That three-bed is a 107sq m (1,152sq ft) apartment overlooking a courtyard.

The bathroom of a flat that was recently sold

One of the bedrooms has an en-suite and there’s a separate bathroom and kitchen/livingroom with access to a terrace shared with one of the bedrooms. There are two underground parking spaces.

The complex was built in 2015 and consists of 59 apartments in two blocks – the front one boasting uninterrupted views of Dublin Bay.

The Ryans’ end-of-terrace Georgian house had initially gone on the market last year for €2m, but was knocked down to €1.85m after failing to sell.

The Ryan family home

After a sale was agreed at its second price, the five-bedroom period home on Castle Avenue was withdrawn for from the market – before going back on the market in February for an asking price of €1.59m.

We can exclusively reveal the home eventually sold for €1,525,000.

Morah has told friends she wants to stay in the Clontarf area as her mum, whom she helps care for, lives nearby.

The late Gerry Ryan

Gerry, who passed away in 2010 at the age of 53, shared the house in the north Dublin suburb prior to the couple’s split in 2008.