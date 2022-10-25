Secret snap of Maura Higgins kissing Joey Essex sparks romance rumours
The Longford Love Island icon (31) was caught getting close with the former TOWIE star (32) at the Pride of Britain Awards.
Maura Higgins has sparked romance rumours with reality star Joey Essex after the pair were spotted sharing a kiss at the Pride of Britain Awards.
The Longford Love Island icon (31) was caught getting close with the former TOWIE star (32) at the event.
This morning, the Daily Mail published a snap of the smooch – kickstarting rumours that the reality stars may be more than friends.
The pair were close throughout the night, also being spotted in a hug and sharing a taxi with other friends.
When Maura was recently linked to footballer Connor Wickham in June, she scolded fans asking her questions about her love life.
“If I answer this it is going to make a headline," she said on Instagram.
“And it’s going to blow up saying that I really fancy this guy and then it’s just going to go everywhere, and then everyone thinks that when he comes out of the villa I’m going to be in love.”
"If I talk about men at all, it’s there and I’m shagging them and I’m humping an entire army.”
Read more
A source told the Sun at the time that the star “keeps her cards close to her chest.”
This is the first time Maura has been linked to TOWIE star and social media favourite Joey Essex.
She split from celeb boyfriend and Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice in October 2021.
Maura stunned on the Pride of Britain red carpet donning a backless yellow dress with a huge tulle skirt that took up most of the taxi she shared with Joey and pals.
The Irish beauty went natural on hair and makeup, going for an up-do with loose curls and a glossy lip.
This is the second time Maura has made the best-dressed list in recent weeks, the first being a daring white dress she wore at the National Television Awards.
Social media lit up with likes from fans when Maura shared her dress which sported three cut-outs showing her toned abs.
