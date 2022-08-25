Sean O’Rourke to return to RTÉ two years after Golfgate scandal
Sean O'Rourke is returning to RTÉ as a radio host two years after the "Golfgate”controversy.
He will present a new show called Two Tribes, which RTÉ says follows the “diverging paths” taken by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in the post-civil war landscape.
The former Radio 1 presenter officially retired from RTÉ in May 2020 after 7 years at the station and was in talks to continue working with the broadcaster on future projects.
However, future opportunities were shelved when it emerged that he was in attendance at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner held in Clifden, Co Galway in August 2020 while strict Covid restrictions were in place.
Read more
O'Rourke said in a statement at the time: “I spent many years with RTÉ presenting programmes on which public figures were called to account for their actions.
“Now I must call myself to account. The right course is to set aside our plans for my return to the airwaves.”
Today’s announcement from RTÉ is part of the unveiling of their new autumn schedule.
The station announced that a new current affairs show, Monday Night Live, will replace Claire Byrne Live after the broadcaster decided to step down from her popular slot in May.
Monday Night Live is an eight-part panel series which will discuss the major issues affecting people right across the country, including the cost-of-living crisis, the housing shortage, childcare, and climate change. More details will be announced next month.
Today's Headlines
disgrace | Criminal Gavin Quinn who tried to ‘butcher’ garda is released from prison just weeks after being sentenced
In the ring | Conor McGregor celebrates Black Forge success by flashing initialled jewellery
'finding Michael' | Vogue Williams ‘so proud’ of husband Spencer for Mount Everest doc on tragic brother
Drugs bust | Three quizzed after cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy worth more than €122k seized
young at heart | Una Healy reveals how she takes ‘each day as it comes’ after turning 40
bailed | Man accused of raiding banks with ‘this is a robbery' note and making gun threats
holiday hellraiser | ‘Irish' man whose boozy antics in New Zealand made global headlines is found dead at age 29
door open? | Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool ARE weighing up transfer options
tragedy | Woman dies in single vehicle road traffic accident in Co Cork
price shocker | SSE Airtricity announce crippling hikes in electricity and gas prices