Sean Moncrieff’s YouTuber daughter Keelin gives birth to baby girl

She welcomed her first child on Friday after a painful labour.

The daughter of broadcaster Sean Moncrieff welcomed her first child on Friday after a painful labour.

Keelin, who has been documenting her pregnancy on social media, took to Instagram over the weekend to update her followers on her birth journey.

Sharing a snap with her fiancé Jason in the car on their way to the hospital, the 24-year-old wrote: "I'm in labour everyone."

In another update, she then informed her followers that she’s “after doing a big s***e, but I'm 9cm now so pushing soon."

However, she later said that she was in “too much” pain and was “delighted” to be given an epidural.

She explained: "I was roaring with pain, I couldn't even open my eyes in the early labour ward with women getting their inductions. No one else was making a peep, I was probably scaring them. Poor Jason hadn’t a clue what to do.”

After a few hours of silence, Keelin then returned to social media with a photo of her newborn daughter, who was snuggled up to her mum in the hospital bed.

"STRAIGHT on the tit,” she joked.

She ended her updates by telling fans that she was bored of the hospital and was dying to get home to her partner and their cat.

“I don't like staying in the ward after business, I miss Jason and Missy Moo,” she wrote.